HBO Go Expands Reach in Taiwan and The Philippines

WarnerMedia’s HBO Go streaming service is to realize additional distribution attain in mid-sized Asian markets, Taiwan and The Philippines.

Taiwan’s fourth largest cable TV supplier Taiwan Optical Platform (TOP) has expanded its leisure providing by including HBO Go. It is going to be accessible to all TOP pay-TV subscribers for a further $3.36 (NT$99) per 30 days.

Along with distributor Yong Xin Multimedia, HBO GO launched on the island in April 2020, with Taiwan Broadband Communications. That was adopted by KBro, Taiwan Fastened Community, Da-Xin Dian CATV and Pin-Nan CATV in Could. It additionally comes pre-loaded on Kbro’s A1 field.

Since July 1, HBO Go has additionally been accessible in Taiwan on to shopper on the App Retailer at $5.09 (NT$150) per 30 days and on Google Play at NT$149.

In The Philippines direct-to-home, pay tv supplier Cignal TV is launching HBO Go. Cignal subscribers with Postpaid Plans 1650 and 1990 can get HBO GO at no extra value. Different postpaid subscribers can stream the service by the HBO GO add-on for $2.01 (PHP99) per 30 days.

Launched in 2009, Cignal is the nation’s main DTH satellite tv for pc supplier, with 118 TV channels, 17 audio channels and on-demand companies. It’s owned by Cignal TV, a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings, the media accomplice of PLDT Group.

HBO Go permits subscribers to stream and obtain Hollywood movies and unique authentic content material from HBO and Cinemax, Asian sequence and children’ programmes, together with Cartoon Community originals. Inside the app, the stay TV perform can stream HBO and Cinemax channels. Every HBO Go account will be considered on two concurrent streams throughout 5 registered units.

Elsewhere inside Asia, HBO Go is on the market in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.