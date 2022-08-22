HBO has realized that its image quality is not enough to compete with Netflix: ‘The House of the Dragon’ proves it

When HBO Max replaced the old HBO streaming platform in our country, it inherited —despite the excellent opportunity that the change of brand represented to solve it— one of the most criticized problems of that one: the non-existence of 4K versions in its contents.

simply, its materials remained the same as previously managed by HBO Nordic for all of Europe: they were simply HDTV broadcasts to which the audio in Spanish was added. And while there have been a few exceptions since then (Warner releases, for example), the new series like Euphoria, despite having been produced in 4K, have continued to reach us in 1080p.

Nevertheless, the same saga that was able to place HBO on the series streaming map (yes, I was also one of those who subscribed just to find out who sat at the end on the Iron Throne) is being now responsible for a shift in content policy of the platform.

First was the rerun of the original series of ‘Game of Thrones’, available for a few days in 4Kand with the premiere today of its prequel ‘The House of the Dragon’, HBO Max will finally offer something that is already common in the services of the competition, which its flagship series are available from day one in UHD, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. They tell me that HDR is wonderful.

As reported in Xataka, the new series shows exceptional image quality (within the limitations that streaming video will always have with our current network infrastructure), and prevents us from being a victim of the bad viewing experiences that caused controversy during the original premiere of Game of Thrones, especially in those dark scenes, full of banding and compression macroblocks. Remember how bad the otherwise epic episode of ‘The Long Night’ looked?

But the congratulations to HBO should not be a reason for complacency, but rather the demonstration that they have a lot to do and there are no more excuses for not doing it. If in terms of movies they were able to update the material of the Matrix trilogy to release it in 4K, despite dating from 20 years ago, What are you waiting for to do the same now with classics like the highly remasterable ‘The Sopranos’or with recent hits like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ or the already mentioned ‘Euphoria’?

What does HBO Max offer in 4K and what do we need to see it like this?

The complete (and official) list of titles in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision for HBO Max Spain users is —in the absence of including ‘The House of the Dragon’, which will not have had time-, The next:

Game of Thrones

8-Bit Christmas

The Fallout

Whom

King Richard

Matrix

Matrix Reloaded

Matrix Revolutions

Not a false step

Zack Snyder?s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray

But what do we need to view HBO Max content in 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos audio? First, know that Dolby Atmos will only be available for the English audio track, so sorry for the subtitle haters. In any case, referring again to official platform information, we will need the following: