HBO Is Developing A Series About Wrestling With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

April 21, 2020
A model new HBO show just lately titled Tre Cnt (from Tre Rely, regardless that it could merely be misread) is inside the works, with Dwayne Johnson on board to authorities produce, in conjunction with Issa Rae and Danny Garcia.

As reported by means of Choice, the show is written by means of Mohamad El Masri, who has before now written for HBO’s Proper right here and Now and Netflix manufacturing October Faction. Tre Cnt follows Cassius Jones, a struggling pro-wrestler and dock worker in Houston’s third Ward (The Tre). With a life-insurance payout and the help of friends and neighbors, he appears to begin out a hip-hop centered yard wrestling empire.

This isn’t Johnson’s first partnership with HBO; he and Garcia authorities produced the HBO assortment Ballers beneath their Seven Bucks Productions banner, while Johnson moreover starred inside the show. Ballers ran for five seasons on HBO prior to concluding remaining 12 months.

