HBO is working on three Game of Thrones spin-offs that will serve as a prequel

HBO wants to triple the success of Game of Thrones. The chain has launched three new projects that would serve as prequels to his adaptation of George RR Martin’s fantasy series, as reported by Deadline and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the projects has the provisional title of 10,000 Ships. Tell the story of Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell and founder of the kingdom of Dorne. The series takes place a millennium before the events of Game of Thrones.

Another project is set in Bed of Flea, the poor and labyrinthine neighborhood of King’s Landing that appeared in the first four seasons of the series.

The final project is being developed by the creator of Rome, Bruno Heller, with the working title of 9 Voyages. This third series would follow Lord Corlys Velaryion, also known as Sea Serpent and head of the House of Velaryon.

Corlys Velaryon is already scheduled to appear in House of the Dragon, the first spin-off of Game of Thrones to which HBO has given the green light. The series will begin filming next April, starring Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith. It is slated to premiere sometime in 2022.

Furthermore, vSeveral Game of Thrones spin-offs are already in the works. Another series is adapting Martin’s Dunk and Egg novels, which also serves as a prequel and will follow the adventures of Ser Duncan and Aegon V Targryen, 90 years before the events of the already released series. A Game of Thrones animated series is also in production by HBO Max.

Meanwhile, George RR Martin hopes to finish the latest Game of Thrones book later this year, while also working on From Software’s next video game, Elden Ring.

We must bear in mind that not all of these projects can come to fruition. HBO had filmed a pilot for a series that would serve as a prequel to Age of Heroes starring Naomi Watts and decided not to pursue the project.