HBO Latin America Takes Movistar Plus’ ‘Inform Me Who I Am’ – Variety

Movistar Plus’ first U.S. co-production, “Inform Me Who I Am,” produced with Telemundo, has been bought by Germany’s Beta Movie to HBO Latin America, a deal introduced as we speak through the gross sales firm’s pioneering dwell digital pitching occasion – Beta Summer time Insights.

Along with the Latin American deal, Telemundo’s boarding manufacturing finally yr’s Natpe ensured U.S. distribution for the sequence as properly.

Certainly one of Movistar Plus’ largest gambles since transferring into unique manufacturing, offers for U.S. and Latin American distribution appear like promising early payback, and that payout is probably going.

Based mostly on the favored Spanish novel “Dime Quien Soy” from author Julia Navarro, the sequence takes place throughout a number of a long time of the 20th century, kicking off when 30-something web journalist Javier is tasked by his aunt to research the lifetime of his great-grandmother, Amelia Garayoa, who left her husband and son behind her as she fled Spain because of the Spanish Civil Struggle in 1936.

Amelia, performed by Spanish Academy Goya profitable actor Irene Escolar, turns into embroiled in a number of the most necessary historic occasions of the century together with Franco’s ascent in Spain, the rebellion and liberation of Berlin, the rise of Stalin’s communist U.S.S.R., the barbarity of Warsaw’s ghettos, Rome within the remaining years of Mussolini and the decline of Nazi Germany in occupied Athens.

With a foot in each the previous and future, “Inform Me Who I Am” sees Europe’s current historical past personified in Amelia, a lady consistently coping with the results of her personal contradictory actions and need – exceptional for the age she liked in – to be a lady who steers her personal future.

Movistar head of unique programming Domingo Corral govt, who leads a live-feed presentation of the sequence through the Beta Summer time Insights, produces with José Manuel Lorenzo of DLO Productions and Marcos Santana from Telemundo Worldwide Studios. Eduard Cortés directed all eight episodes, tailored by screenwriter Piti Español.

As with different current Movistar Plus sequence, “Inform Me Who I Am” present Telefonica’s pay/SVOD service increasing the geographic attain of its sequence’ motion. None does this so dramatically, nonetheless, as “Inform Me Who I Am.”

A lot of the sequence was shot at actual historic websites with some solid and crew touring to as many as 300 places throughout 9 nations: Spain, Italy, Greece, Argentina, Russia, Germany, Poland, France and England. The sequence boasts a solid of 160 actors and greater than 3,000 extras.

Movistar Plus dropped the primary trailer for the sequence final week and introduced the present will head to air this fall.