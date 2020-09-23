HBO Latino, HBO Max Buy ‘The Undocumented Lawyer’ Documentary Short

HBO has acquired award-winning documentary quick “The Undocumented Lawyer,” which showcases the battle for immigrant rights via the attitude of an American lawyer on the entrance traces. (Take a look at a trailer for the movie above.)

Directed by Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci, the movie world premiered within the quick competitors on the Tribeca Movie Competition and received finest documentary on the 2020 Boston Short Movie Competition. It would air on HBO Latino and might be out there on HBO Max in March.

Produced by social influence studio Optimist, “The Undocumented Lawyer” follows lawyer Lizbeth Mateo as she begins a regulation observe, hires 4 workers and takes an oath to uphold the U.S. Structure. Nevertheless, Mateo additionally has no authorized choices to remain within the nation as she is undocumented, having crossed the border illegally at 14. The doc facilities on Mateo’s work with shopper Edith Espinal, who’s avoiding deportation by taking sanctuary in a church.

“We couldn’t think about a greater platform than HBO Latino to raise Lizbeth’s story,” mentioned administrators Temple and Ingrasci, whose earlier movies embrace “5 Years North” and “Salam Neighbor.”

“Undocumented leaders like Lizbeth and her shopper Edith are on the entrance traces risking all the pieces for extra equitable immigration regulation, and the query is, will our communities and elected officers be a part of them in that battle?”

“The Undocumented Lawyer” will obtain an awards-qualifying theatrical launch on the Smith Rafael Movie Middle within the San Francisco Bay Space starting Sept. 25. A nationwide digital screening tour with faculties, non-profits and church buildings will observe with organizations together with The Latinx Home, ILRC and others. The marketing campaign goals to boost funds to assist asylum seekers afford authorized illustration.

“I feel extra filmmakers and undocumented activists ought to work collectively like we’re doing on this mission,” mentioned the movie’s protagonist Lizbeth Mateo. “The filmmakers have respectfully concerned me in each step of the method and are following via on their targets to make a distinction for undocumented households on this nation.”

Leslie Cohen, senior VP for content material acquisitions at HBO and HBO Max, mentioned, “We’re thrilled to accumulate this quick movie for HBO Latino that couldn’t be timelier in its message and extra impactful in its trigger. So proud that it’s a part of the New York Latino Movie Competition and that we are going to have it on our platform in 2021.”

The deal was negotiated by Amanda Trokan and Leslie Cohen on behalf of HBO. The movie was produced by Jenna Kelly, edited by Lila Place, government produced by Brenda Avila-Hanna, Morgan Kays and John Trefry, and made in affiliation with 4WT Media.