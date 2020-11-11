HBO Launches ‘His Dark Supplies: My Daemon’ App for Self-Care

Followers of HBO’s “His Dark Supplies” can now get their very own private, custom-made daemon — an augmented-reality creature companion at their aspect on Apple iOS gadgets and Apple Watches to encourage them to maintain themselves all through the day.

The premium programmer launched the “His Dark Supplies: My Daemon” app to advertise Season 2 of the present, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 16.

Within the fantasy world of “His Dark Supplies,” based mostly on the novels by Philip Pullman, daemons are an animal-like manifestation of 1’s interior soul. The AR app options a number of attainable combos of animal kind, pores and skin, fur patterns and persona, every of which is decided after a person completes a persona take a look at once they first launch the app.

The AR characters for “His Dark Supplies: My Daemon” had been created utilizing Epic Video games’ Unreal Engine 4 by Framestore, the artistic studio behind the animated characters within the HBO sequence.

Within the app, your daemon encourages you to participate in health actions like strolling or working, in addition to different kinds of self-care like taking a while for your self, watching a film or reaching out to a good friend. The app detects on a regular basis exercise by means of Apple Well being and Spotify, syncing with favourite health, sleep and meditation apps.

You possibly can inform your daemon how you’re feeling to obtain suggestions for personalised actions. You can also play with the daemon and let it discover the world round them — and seize photographs and movies of your animal pal.

As well as, the app pulls narrative parts from the present right into a person’s every day life. You possibly can comply with the footsteps of “His Dark Supplies’” characters like Lyra by finishing a sequence of actions mirroring plotlines on the present, and join with different characters together with Iorek, Serafina Pekkala and Lee Scoresby.

The free “His Dark Supplies: My Daemon” app is out there to obtain for iOS gadgets and Apple Watch at this hyperlink. The app is out there within the U.S., Canada, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Sadly, there’s no model for Android.

The solid of “His Dark Supplies” Season 2 contains Dafne Eager (Lyra), Amir Wilson (Lyra’s daemon Will Parry), James McAvoy (Uncle Asriel), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”) as Colonel John Parry, and “Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge voicing the daemon of Scott’s character.