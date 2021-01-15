HBO Max 22% Price Discount Offer Extended Through March 2021

Did “Marvel Lady 1984” fail to ship the HBO Max subscriber haul WarnerMedia was banking on — or was its promo pricing so profitable it reupped the deal? The media firm, seeking to lock up extra paying prospects for HBO Max by way of mid-2021, prolonged its 22% promotional low cost for brand spanking new subscribers who prepay for six months.

The particular provide is offered to new and returning HBO Max subscribers who prepay for six months at $69.99 (about $11.66 per thirty days, versus the common $14.99 month-to-month worth). The promo was set to run out this Friday, however WarnerMedia has now prolonged that till March 1, 2021.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia firm is placing its shoulder into maxing up HBO Max, with the direct-to-consumer worth low cost taking part in a key function in its try to maneuver the needle. The corporate launched the six-month prepay provide three weeks forward of the Christmas Day debut of “Marvel Lady 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, concurrently on HBO Max and in theaters.

As of the top of the third quarter, WarnerMedia stated 28.7 million prospects have been eligible to get HBO Max — however solely 8.6 million customers complete had activated service. On Dec. 8, AT&T chief John Stankey stated HBO Max gained 4 million subscriber activations since then, to face at practically 12.6 million.

To sweeten HBO Max’s pot, WarnerMedia plans to premiere Warner Bros.’ whole 2021 movie slate on HBO Max and theatrically. The transfer garnered trade ire however AT&T and WarnerMedia execs defended the technique given COVID-suppressed in no less than the primary half of the yr. The WB movies are set to incorporate “The Matrix 4,” Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” remake, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of “Within the Heights,” “The Suicide Squad,” “House Jam: A New Legacy” and “The Many Saints of Newark” (a prequel to HBO’s “Sopranos”).

With the day-and-date transfer, WarnerMedia in 2021 might want to web 8.4 million incremental new HBO Max subs above its present tempo to recoup misplaced income from theatrical and home-entertainment distribution, in response to estimates by analyst Craig Moffett.

Most HBO subscribers within the U.S. now have entry to the HBO Max app by way of their supplier, and WarnerMedia inked a long-awaited distribution take care of Roku to get HBO Max on the streaming platform simply earlier than the premiere of “WW84.” WarnerMedia additionally killed off its seven-day free trial provide for HBO Max final month forward of “Marvel Lady 1984,” which go away the service Jan. 24.