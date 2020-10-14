HBO Max Acquires Studiocanal Psychological Thriller ‘Possessions’

HBO Max, the streaming-video hub of WarnerMedia, has acquired anticipated Studiocanal title “Possessions,” a psychological thriller collection created by Shachar Magen (“Sirens”) and directed by BAFTA-nominated Thomas Vincent (“Bodyguard”).

As a world Max Authentic, the collection might be made accessible on the U.S. streaming platform in December.

Commissioned for Canal Plus’s Creation Authentic and Israel’s Sure TV, the collection was shot in Israel in French, Hebrew and English. The present was produced by Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta from the main Paris-based manufacturing firm Haut et Courtroom TV, whose credit embody “No Man’s Land” and “The Returned.” Eilon Ratzkovsky, Osnat Nishri and Keren Misgav Ristvedt from Israel’s Quiddity (“Sirens”) co-produced the collection.

“The demand for non-English language content material continues to develop all through the world and I’m delighted that this distinctive drama might be accessible for a large, world viewers through HBO Max and its worldwide Max Authentic model,” stated Beatriz Campos, SVP of worldwide gross sales and manufacturing financing of TV Collection at Studiocanal. “The dramas that we’re in a position to supply our purchasers are brimming with high quality of their writing, expertise and manufacturing,” the manager added.

“Possessions” was created by Magen, in collaboration with Valérie Zenatti (“A Bottle within the Gaza Sea”). The collection stars Reda Kateb (“Shut Enemies”) as Karim, a French diplomat who involves the rescue of a younger French girl (Nadia Tereszkiewicz) residing in Israel and suspected of murdering her husband on their wedding ceremony evening. Karim can not determine whether or not the younger woman is deeply misplaced and susceptible, or dangerously manipulative. Obsessive about this case, Karim will dive into Natalie and her household’s mysterious previous.

Benjo beforehand informed Selection that the collection weaves completely different genres, together with fantasy, crime thriller and household drama. It unfolds within the south of Israel, close to the border the place Jewish and Arab communities dwell.

The present additionally stars Dominique Valadié, Ariane Ascaride, Judith Chemla, Noa Koler, Aloïse Sauvage, Tzahi Grad Roy Nik and Tchéky Karyo. “Possessions” was developed with the assist of the Inventive Europe Program.

Rolling off “Possessions,” Haut et Courtroom signed a first-look cope with Quiddity to develop extra formidable collection initiatives. The pair are presently collaborating on “My First Household,” penned by Maya Zaydman (“Our Boys”) and Ori Sivan (“In therapy”).

A subsidiary of the Vivendi-owned Canal Plus Group, Studiocanal is actively creating and distributing a number of high-end collection by means of its community of manufacturing firms, together with Tandem in Germany (Canneseries title “Shadowplay”), the U.Okay.’s RED Manufacturing Firm (“Years and Years”), Spain’s Bambu Producciones (“On Dying Row”) and France’s Studiocanal Authentic (“Mouche”).