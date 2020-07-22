HBO Max Adds ‘Gomorrah,’ Three Other Series to International Slate

HBO Max is increasing its slate of worldwide collection.

The WarnerMedia platform has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to 4 exhibits, specifically Italy’s critically-acclaimed crimes collection “Gomorrah,” Spanish drama “Veneno,” a few transgender TV character, and two U.Okay. unscripted choices in “Singletown” and “The Nice Pottery Throw Down.”

Seasons three and 4 of “Gomorrah,” in addition to its function spinoff “The Immortal,” will likely be accessible to U.S. audiences for the primary time as a part of the deal.

The collection be a part of a rising checklist of worldwide exhibits accessible on the streamer. By means of its previously-announced cope with BBC Studios, HBO Max owns the unique U.S. streaming rights to the likes of “Physician Who,” Ricky Gervais’ authentic “The Workplace,” and Idris Elba’s “Luther.”

“We’re constructing robust collaborations as we supply distinctive fare from prime worldwide companions for our U.S. viewers, additionally with a watch to the close to future once we will look to these companions to provide domestically as we increase HBO Max internationally,” mentioned Kevin Reilly, chief content material officer at HBO Max and president of TNT TBS and truTV.

A few of the others worldwide collection just lately acquired by HBO Max embody “The Murders at White Home Farm,” 1980s interval drama collection “Boys,” coming-of-age comedy “Pure,” romantic comedy collection “Starstruck,” and Australian dramedy “Frayed.”

“As our world turns into extra linked, so do our tales, and we’re extremely proud to be trusted because the U.S. residence to this standout programming and to be working with such high-caliber expertise from all over the world,” mentioned Jeniffer Kim, senior vice chairman of worldwide originals at HBO Max. “The distinctive creators behind this slate have crafted tales that cross cultural borders and language limitations, permitting us to convey their genuine, significant, and entertaining content material to our home viewers.”

New unscripted collection “Singletown,” which premiered on ITV2 final yr, sees 5 {couples} hit pause on their partnerships and embark on an journey again to the only life. In the meantime “The Nice Pottery Throw Down,” which is heading into its fourth season, hails from the identical workforce as “The Nice British Bake Off” and seeks to unearth Britain’s finest residence potter.

“Jen has led the cost on this slate and her eye for storytellers with distinctive voices and expertise is unmatched on this house. Her collaborative relationships with our worldwide companions have confirmed key as we construct this new residence for his or her distinctive content material,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of authentic content material at HBO Max.