HBO Max adds the shuffle option, although it is somewhat different from Netflix

After almost a year after its arrival on Netflix, HBO Max finally introduces an option to play random episodes on its platform, an option that users have been asking for for a long time. The feature is already available on the web version of HBO Max.

random play however it reaches a limited list of television series, so the button will not always be available on all HBO Max content. If you are one of those who like to watch a random episode of a series that you already know very well, this function is for you.

As we have been commenting, the ‘Shuffle’ button does not appear in the HBO Max interface for all its content, but for a limited number of series at the moment. In this way, series like ‘Friends’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ‘Rick & Morty’ or ‘The Mentalist’, among others, already have the shuffle button. You can see the complete list under these lines:

Complete list of series with HBO Max’s ‘Shuffle’ function in Spain

‘A World of Calm’

‘Adventure Time’

‘Apple and Chives’

‘Craig’s World’

‘Larry David’

‘The Conchords’

‘The prince of Bel Air’

‘Friends’

‘Looney Tunes’

‘Current stories’

‘Rick & Morty’

‘Robot Chicken’

‘Scooby-Doo’

‘Selena + Chef’

‘Sesame Street’

‘Teen Titans Go!’

‘The amazing world of Gumball’

‘The Big Bang Theory’

‘The Mentalist’

‘The Middle’

‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

‘Tom and Jerry’

‘Two and a half Men’

‘We are Bears’

There are differences regarding Netflix shuffle





The list that we have left you above are those that are available in Spain. In the United States the list grows to 45 shows. As you can see, this button differs from Netflixsince on this platform a series or movie is played randomly based on our history or those saved in our list.

Another difference from the Netflix button has to do with its availability. And it is that currently this function in HBO Max is only available on the web, while on Netflix we can find it on televisions, mobiles and tablets. If the option turns out to be a success, it is quite possible that HBO Max will expand its use in other devices and content.