HBO Max and Discovery + will be a single platform: this is the union to face Netflix and Disney +

The market of streaming content platforms are getting harder and harder in terms of competition. The latest announcement comes from the hand of HBO Max and Discovery +, which are merging. This merger could wait until 2013 to conform, according to the information we know so far thanks to Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Discovery, at a conference organized by Deutsche Bank.

What is known is that the merger will not come suddenly. As did Disney + with Hulu in the United States, which began by offering a package with differentiated platform services. Initially, content will be added to HBO Max from Discovery + and with the passage of time a totally combined service is expected. HBO Max was born in October 2021 (and here are tricks to make the most of it).

HBO Max arrived in Spain in October with Warner film releases, but the passage of time has failed put it on a par with other platforms like Netflix.

Warner and HBO united in fiction





This platform, which competes directly with Netflix and Disney+, will feature, after the merger,** fiction products from Warner and HBO; and, on the other hand, with documentaries**. When the merger comes, together they will have two hundred thousand hours of material. This agreement is valued at 39,000 million euros.

Among the channels of this new streaming giant we will find channels that already work independently such as Cartoon Network, TNT, TBS, TCM, TLC o CNNin addition to HBO Max, Discovery Channel and DMax.

In May 2021 it was announced that AT&T and Discovery Inc. were merging, bringing a couple of streaming platforms, HBO Max and the newborn Discovery+, as well as a good number of traditional channels, such as CNN, TNT, under the same umbrella. , Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC, Oprah Winfrey’s OWN and Discovery Channel, among others.