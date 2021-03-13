HBO Max Announces ‘Baketopia’ Release Date (TV News Roundup)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, HBO set the discharge date for its new baking competitors collection “Baketopia,” hosted by YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, and Syfy introduced the premiere date for the fifth and last season of “Van Helsing.”

DATES

BET Plus introduced that the second season of Will Packer-executive produced comedy collection “Greater” will premiere April 22. Tanisha Lengthy, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger will return as collection regulars whereas Angela Ko, Bechir Sylvain, Alyssa Brooke and Warren Burke will return as recurring visitor stars. The brand new season additionally options notable visitor stars together with Tori Spelling, Jasmine Man, Christopher “Play” Martin, Eva Marcille, Devale Ellis, Toccara, Karlie Redd, Debbie Morgan, Curtis Washington, Charmin Lee, Alexa Rachelle Jennings and extra. Created by showrunner Felischa Marye, “Greater” follows a close-knit group of 30-somethings as they steadiness love, friendships and profession ambitions. Season 2 will kick off three months after the arrest of Layne (Lengthy) and her mates, testing the group’s relationships.

Tribeca Enterprises and Comedy Dynamics will launch 4 stand-up comedy specials that have been filmed over the course of 4 nights on the Tribeca Drive-In on the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. final summer season. The specials, that includes comedians Dave Helem, Ester Steinberg, Daniel Webb and Erica Rhodes, will launch on a rolling foundation starting March 23 on a number of streaming and cable platforms. “Dave Helem: D.J. The Chicago Child,” which is able to launch March 23, will characteristic the author, actor and comic in an hour-long particular that explores every part from his former math trainer days to why protesting doesn’t look the identical for everybody. In her postpartum pandemic particular airing March 30, “Ester Steinberg: Burning Bush,” the comic opens up a couple of risqué photoshoot and a wild bachelorette weekend, sharing tales from her first 12 months of marriage and what it’s like giving start throughout a pandemic. “Daniel Webb: Hoe’s Parade Reside on the Rose Bowl,” set for an April 6 launch, will characteristic his signature queer comedy, concerning subjects like slutty pandemic survival tales and males that lie about STDs. Premiering April 13, “Erica Rhodes: La Vie en Rhodes” brings the comic and actor’s signature confessional model to the display, that includes subjects like nonmotivational quotes, emoji etiquette and narcissistic exes. All 4 specials have been directed by Brian Volk-Weiss and government produced by Cisco Henson. Tribeca and Michael Epstein served as producers.

The fifth and last season of Syfy fantasy-drama “Van Helsing” is ready to return April 16 at 10 p.m. The 13-episode, hour-long drama returns with forged members Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Muñoz, Jesse Stanley and Jennifer Cheon, amongst others. In Season 5 of “Van Helsing,” Vanessa (Overton), Violet (King) and Jack (Muñoz) will danger every part to lastly deliver an finish to the Darkish One, resulting in an epic showdown between the Van Helsings and the Darkish One. The collection is government produced by Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Neil Labute and Dan March. Watch the Season 5 trailer under.

HBO Max baking competitors collection “Baketopia,” hosted and government produced by YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, will premiere March 25. The 12-episode collection options sensible bakers taking over viral-worthy challenges in a larger-than-life baking wonderland full with each ingredient and power a baker might use. In every episode, opponents fill their carts with distinctive substances to create trendsetting desserts in hopes of impressing Pansino and her “cake council” to win $10,000. Pansino, a New York Instances bestselling cookbook writer, is the web’s high foodie creator because the host of the favored YouTube collection “Nerdy Nummies.” “Baketopia” is government produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Leisure. Patrick J. Doody serves as showrunner. Watch a trailer under.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will characteristic visitors Nick Offerman, Hailey Bieber and Freddie Gibbs, whereas “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will characteristic Dr. Anthony Fauci.