HBO Max App Launching on Amazon’s Fire TV, Fire Tablet

Virtually six months after HBO Max’s launch, the WarnerMedia streaming service will lastly be touchdown on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets.

The HBO Max app for Amazon’s gadgets can be out there Tuesday, Nov. 17. The launch will deliver WarnerMedia’s flagship direct-to-consumer product to Amazon’s estimated 40 million-plus lively Fire TV customers in addition to the corporate’s Fire pill clients.

For now, HBO Max stays unavailable on the Roku platform, which had about 46 million lively accounts for its gadgets as of the top of Q3.

Phrases of WarnerMedia’s cope with Amazon for the Fire gadgets should not being disclosed. One of many key sticking factors within the deal talks was that WarnerMedia wished to take away legacy HBO as a channel from Amazon’s Prime Video Channels providing — and the businesses’ pact lays the groundwork to try this. WarnerMedia’s strategic purpose is to maintain clients inside the HBO Max app expertise, giving it the flexibility to assemble information for suggestions and, beginning subsequent yr, promoting concentrating on for an ad-supported HBO Max tier.

Beginning Nov. 17, present subscribers of HBO by way of Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be capable to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials — at no extra value. Earlier this yr, Amazon stated it had practically 5 million HBO subscribers by way of Prime Video Channels.

As of the top of the third quarter, WarnerMedia stated 28.7 million clients had been eligible to get HBO Max. The Amazon deal ought to instantly enhance that quantity to not less than 33 million.

The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will robotically replace to grow to be the HBO Max app; clients will be capable to log in utilizing their current HBO credentials. New clients can subscribe to HBO Max instantly within the app, for the $14.99 monthly value. Moreover, all current HBO Max clients (no matter how they subscribe to the platform) will be capable to entry HBO Max through supported Fire TV and Fire pill gadgets utilizing their current supplier credentials.

“We’re very excited that Amazon clients will now be capable to benefit from the best-in-class content material that lives inside HBO Max,” Tony Goncalves, head of gross sales and distribution for WarnerMedia, stated in saying the deal. “Our continued purpose is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content material out there to clients throughout all of the gadgets they love. Fire TV is a favourite amongst clients and we sit up for working with the Amazon group to interact and develop our current subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to supply.”

HBO Max supplies about 10,000 hours of premium content material, together with programming from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim, Turner Basic Films and extra.

The HBO Max app on Amazon’s Fire gadgets is built-in with the Alexa voice assistant. That may let clients launch and navigate the HBO Max app utilizing voice instructions, from a voice-enabled Fire TV distant or a paired Echo system. HBO Max content material can be included within the common search on Fire TV, that means it would seem normally searches (e.g. “Alexa, discover dramas” or “Alexa, discover ‘Recreation of Thrones.’”) Clients may ask Alexa to begin watching particular exhibits or films on HBO Max (e.g., “Alexa, play ‘Euphoria’” or “Alexa, play ‘The Darkish Knight.’”)

“We’ve labored carefully with HBO for a few years to deliver their nice content material to Fire TV and to make it simpler to find and luxuriate in with options like search integration, Alexa and customized suggestions,” Marc Whitten, Amazon’s VP of leisure gadgets and companies. “We’re excited to proceed that partnership with the launch of HBO Max to deliver much more unimaginable content material to clients on Fire TV.”