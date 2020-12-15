HBO Max Available Directly on Comcast Xfinity X1, Flex Set-Tops

Comcast clients with Xfinity X1 or Flex service can now watch HBO Max proper from their cable containers.

Whereas the cable big was certainly one of WarnerMedia’s launch companions for HBO Max (inking a deal on the eleventh hour), Comcast subscribers beforehand have had to make use of different platforms like iOS, Android, Apple TV or PlayStation console to stream HBO Max.

Notably, nonetheless lacking from HBO Max’s system matrix is Roku, because the system maker and WarnerMedia have but to succeed in phrases on distribution pact. Amazon introduced a deal in November to hold HBO Max on Hearth TV and Hearth Pill units, after it additionally held out for a number of months.

WarnerMedia and Comcast on Tuesday introduced the rollout of the HBO Max app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. That comes lower than two weeks forward of the premiere of “Marvel Lady 1984” starring Gal Gadot on HBO Max on Christmas Day – the identical day it hits theaters nationwide. Moreover, as beforehand introduced, all movies in Warner Bros.’s 2021 slate will debut on HBO Max within the U.S. concurrently with its theatrical launch and will probably be out there to stream solely for one month.

X1 and Flex clients will be capable to entry the HBO Max app by saying “HBO Max” into the Xfinity Voice Distant or, for instance, by saying the title of a desired title (e.g., “The Flight Attendant”). Xfinity clients additionally will be capable to discover the HBO Max content material library built-in all through the X1 and Flex expertise, together with in collections resembling “Better of 2020,” “Youngsters and Household,” and “Black Movie & TV.”

“The addition of the HBO Max app is one other instance of how we make it simpler for patrons to search out their favourite reside, on demand or streamed leisure — all accessible with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Distant,” mentioned Rebecca Heap, SVP of video and leisure at Comcast Cable.

HBO Max, which commonly prices $14.99 per 30 days, touts 10,000 hours of curated premium content material, together with TV reveals and flicks from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim, and Turner Traditional Motion pictures.

Along with the discharge of “Marvel Lady 1984,” HBO Max this month will function unique vacation particular “My Reward: A Christmas Particular” from Carrie Underwood, a brand new “Euphoria” particular episode starring Zendaya, Steven Soderbergh’s comedy movie “Let Them All Discuss,” and four-part docuseries “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults.”