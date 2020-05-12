HBO Max Bites at Channel 4 Hit ‘The Dog Home’ – Variety

HBO Max has acquired U.S. streaming rights to hit Channel 4 sequence “The Dog Home” from distributor All3Media Worldwide.

Produced by 5 Mile Movies for Channel 4, “The Dog Home” follows the enjoyment, comedy and pathos of the human-dog relationship expertise at a British canine rescue middle.

The eight-part first season shall be obtainable on WarnerMedia’s upcoming SVOD service HBO Max within the U.S.

Broadcast rights to the sequence have additionally been picked up by VRT for Flemish Belgium, SVT in Sweden, Yleisradio Oy-TV1 in Finland, TV2 in Denmark and Sýn hf for Iceland.

TVNZ in New Zealand and Community 10 in Australia have secured TV rights to the primary season, whereas Canada’s CBC has acquired the primary season in addition to the just lately commissioned new season as a pre-sale. Additionally in Canada, Société Radio-Canada has signed digital rights to the primary season.

All3Media Worldwide can be procuring format rights to “The Dog Home,” and offers are below dialogue in France, Sweden, Finland and Portugal.

Set inside a rural British canine rescue middle that matches homeless canines with new house owners, every episode of “The Dog Home” data the arrivals of undesirable pets full with tales of abandonment.

On the similar time, every episode tells tales of dog-hungry people hoping their lives is perhaps reworked by the introduction of a brand new four-legged good friend. The climax of every story is the theater of the meet, with a number of mounted cameras mounted inside a particular pen observing the primary dynamics of the primary introduction between the canines and their potential new house owners.

The primary season of “The Dog Home” debuted strongly on Channel 4 within the U.Okay. in September 2019. Channel 4 stated the present was its second highest score new sequence launch at eight p.m. among the many 16-34 age group in 2019 and the fourth greatest in its time slot for all viewers.

Channel 4 introduced a recommission of an extra 18 one-hour episodes earlier this yr.

Sally Habbershaw, exec VP Americas at All3Media Worldwide, commented: “5 Mile Movies’ ‘The Dog Home’ provides the last word in feel-good tv, exploring this heart-warming – and infrequently heart-rending – expertise from each side.”