HBO Max Boss On Why The Streaming Service Isn’t On Roku Yet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

We are actually in an period the place streaming providers launch so incessantly that it may be exhausting to maintain observe of all of them, a lot much less determine which of them are value your time and hard-earned dinero with out at the least giving them a shot lengthy sufficient for a free trial to expire. When you have entry to a platform that means that you can entry these streamers in a single place, the best answer is to simply load them up with the suitable apps and get your binge on. Sadly, when HBO Max went reside towards the top of Might, hopeful subscribers weren’t capable of watch it on any Roku units, and we now know why.