HBO Max Bows Latinx Initiative, Pa’lante!

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has launched a brand new initiative aimed on the fast-growing Latinx viewers, HBO Max Pa’lante!, which Jackie Gagne, senior VP, multicultural advertising and marketing, WarnerMedia, describes as an “evolution” of HBO’s promotional efforts.

“For greater than a decade, we’ve been creating artistic, audience-first campaigns that strategically interact Latinx, Black, Asian American and LGBTQ Plus audiences,” stated Gagne.

“With the launch of HBO Max Pa’lante! (Ahead!), we’re creating a house for Latinx viewers and a neighborhood dedicated to nurturing Latino voices and sparking provocative conversations,” she asserted. The transfer comes because the clamor for extra Latinx illustration in movie and TV – in addition to amongst choice makers and creators – continues to develop louder.

“As a Cuban American myself, it’s necessary for me that we rejoice the ambi-cultural motion that embraces being each totally Latino and totally American with out having to surrender any a part of one’s identification,” she added.

HBO Max will take a multi-pronged strategy to Pa’lante’s social launch marketing campaign that features the rebranding of the HBO Latino Twitter, Instagram and Fb social handles to @palantehbomax. The three accounts mixed have already lured as much as 800,000 followers. Gagne doesn’t rule out opening accounts on TikTok, Clubhouse and different rising social media. “We’ll meet the viewers wherever they’re,” she stated.

Jackie Gagne

Courtesy of WarnerMedia/Noelty

Moreover, it has launched a sizzle reel to focus on the HBO Max programming for Latinxs, an editorial collection, “Pa’lante Pa’Mi,” with celebrities led by comedian-thesp Aida Rodriguez, author and producer Cristela Alonzo, director Angel Manuel Soto (“Allure Metropolis Kings”), singer Pleasure from pop duo Jesse y Pleasure and lead singer Yotuel Romero from the Latin Grammy-winning group, Orishas. These spots will roll out all year long.

Pa’lante! is partnering with varied neighborhood orgs reminiscent of feminine empowerment coalition She Se Puede, based by Eva Longoria and America Ferrera amongst others; We All Develop; NYLFF; Ain’t I Latina? and Spiritú. As a part of its marketing campaign for its three-part bio-series about celebrated writer Isabel Allende, “Isabel,” HBO Max Pa’lante will associate with She Se Puede to launch a video on social media that includes Kate de Castillo, Rosie Perez, Gloria Calderon Kellet and different Latinas reciting passages from Allende’s writings. The video can even be distributed by Warner Media.

Pa’lante! goals to develop on WarnerMedia’s historical past of amplifying multicultural tales and expertise through a partnership with OneFifty – WarnerMedia’s in-house content material incubator.

On March 25, Pa’lante! will host a collection of digital occasions to rejoice its launch, together with an unique keynote, panels on the way forward for Latinx storytelling and musical performances.