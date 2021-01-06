HBO Max Debuts ‘Search Celebration’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the fourth season of “Search Celebration,” and Pluto TV will solely stream “The Dr. Oz Present.”

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the fourth season of “Search Celebration.” The upcoming season will comply with Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early) and Portia’s (Meredith Hagner) investigation into the place Dory (Alia Shawkat) is. The brand new season of the comedy thriller will premiere on Jan. 14 with three episodes, adopted by three episodes on Jan. 21 and the ultimate 4 episodes on Jan. 28. Watch the trailer beneath.

STREAMING

Pluto TV will solely stream the Daytime Emmy-winning collection, “The Dr. Oz Present.” The brand new “Dr. Oz” channel on the streamer will characteristic 100 episodes with 30 new episodes that will probably be added every month from completely different seasons of the present, hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz. Presently in its twelfth season, “The Dr. Oz Present” is produced by Zoco Productions and distributed by Sony Footage Tv.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” will welcome Jim Parsons, Elizabeth Olsen and Yungblud, whereas Gwen Stefani and Ralph Macchio will probably be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anya Taylor-Pleasure will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night time With Seth Meyers” will welcome Chelsea Handler, Maika and Maritza Moulite and Chris Coleman.