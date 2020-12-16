HBO Max Debuts Season 4 Trailer for ‘Search Celebration’ (TV News Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, HBO Max unveiled the teaser trailer for the fourth season of its unique darkish comedy “Search Celebration” and manufacturing firm Sister acquired the unique rights to adapt Lydia Millet’s critically-acclaimed novel “A Youngsters’s Bible” to a restricted sequence.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max Unique “Search Celebration,” which is able to debut its fourth season Jan. 14, launched a teaser trailer. The darkish comedy follows 4 self-absorbed post-grads who grow to be entangled in a thriller when a former faculty acquaintance disappears. Season 4 picks up as Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her stalker Chip (Cole Escola). Her mates Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) should join the dots and put their traumatic pasts behind them to save lots of Dory. Watch the teaser trailer under.

PROGRAMMING

WWE’s annual vacation greeting video will showcase WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Superstars John Cena, Sasha Banks, Randy Orton and extra preventing the 12 months 2020, a personified dumpster hearth, within the ring as greater than 1,000 digital followers cheer them on. The video can be broadcast throughout Friday Evening SmackDown on Fox.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CuriosityStream introduced trade veteran Brandon Fong’s appointment as senior vp and head of North American distribution, the place he’ll oversee the corporate’s enlargement. As a part of the position, Fong is charged with securing and negotiating new distribution offers and growing strategic enterprise relationships in addition to strengthening current partnerships with diversified development alternatives, content material licensing offers and new advertising channels. Beforehand, Fong was the senior vp of digital enterprise growth at STX Leisure.

DEALS

World manufacturing and growth firm Sister has acquired the unique rights to adapt Lydia Millet’s critically-acclaimed apocalyptic local weather change novel “A Youngsters’s Bible” right into a restricted sequence. The story follows 12 mature youngsters on a compelled trip with their privileged, neglectful dad and mom who should take care of the damaging exterior world when a harmful storm descends upon them. Tayarisha Poe will write, direct and government produce. Kate Fenske will government produce for Sister and Complementary Colours’ Jonah Disend will co-executive produce.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Carey Mulligan and Alanis Morissette will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” whereas Kristen Wiig, Graham Norton and Jack Harlow can be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and Whoopi Goldberg are tonight’s friends on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” and Amanda Seyfried, Craig Robinson and Mehdi Hasan are featured on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.” Barack Obama can be on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah.”