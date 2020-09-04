HBO Max, Eager to Add Subscribers, Launches 20% Price Discount

WarnerMedia is wanting to drive up HBO Max subscribers because the third quarter of 2020 winds down.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 4, new and returning clients who join HBO Max are eligible to get the service for $11.99 per 30 days for the subsequent 12 months. That’s a 20% low cost off the common $14.99 worth, and an annual financial savings of $36.

The promo is accessible to “any new clients and returning subscribers whose accounts have lapsed” via Sept. 25, 2020, WarnerMedia mentioned.

The media conglomerate launched an analogous 20% low cost on HBO Max within the month main up the Might 27 launch.

Nonetheless, that promo was accessible solely by way of direct signups with WarnerMedia. With the brand new “Save for 12” supply, the $11.99 month-to-month worth for HBO Max is accessible via WarnerMedia in addition to taking part companions Apple (on iPhone, iPad, iPod contact and Apple TV), Google, Hulu, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, RCN, Grande Communications and Wave.

Apart from the comparatively excessive $15-per-month worth level, HBO Max is affected by being unavailable on two of the largest streaming gadget platforms — Roku and Amazon’s Fireplace TV. The spat between WarnerMedia and the 2 firms over deal phrases features a key sticking level: WarnerMedia desires to retire the legacy HBO service bought via the Roku Channel and Amazon Prime Video to have HBO Max accessible as a standalone app, and neither of the gadget makers desires to do this.

In saying Q2 outcomes, AT&T mentioned about three million new subscribers bought HBO Max immediately from WarnerMedia by way of on-line signups within the roughly one-month interval following its launch. There have been 4.1 million complete activations of the HBO Max app — which means that the overwhelming majority of HBO’s current subscribers had not but accessed HBO Max though it’s accessible for no additional cost those that already pay for HBO. The corporate mentioned it had 36.three million complete U.S. subscribers to HBO Max and HBO as of the top of Q2 (of which 26.6 million have been both HBO Max subscribers or current HBO clients eligible to improve to HBO Max).

“We’re at all times in search of methods to improve our buyer expertise, in order we head into fall we felt it was the right time to pair the unimaginable lineup of authentic programming accessible on HBO Max with a suggestion that gives clients with much more worth,” Andy Forssell, EVP and GM of WarnerMedia Direct-To-Shopper, mentioned in an announcement.

HBO Max affords greater than 10,000 hours of premium content material, together with your complete HBO service, Max Originals, content material from Warner Bros. and DC’s library of films and TV sequence, and programming from WarnerMedia’s CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Enamel, Looney Tunes and TCM.