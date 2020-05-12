HBO Max, Facebook and PwC Execs to Discuss Thoughtful Audience Engagement in ‘Rebooting the Entertainment Business’ – Variety

The second episode of the weekly, digital sequence “Rebooting the Entertainment Business,” sponsored by PwC and Advert Council, will stream on Tuesday, Might 19 at 10:00 am PT that includes Katie Soo, SVP, head of development advertising and marketing, HBO Max; Lori Driscoll, principal, advertising and marketing & gross sales transformation, PwC; Jennifer Howard, group director, leisure, expertise and connectivity, Facebook; and Megan Wahtera, SVP, Content material Advertising and marketing & Media Fox Entertainment. The episode will discover considerate viewers engagement practices in response to the public’s nervousness surrounding COVID-19.

Panelists will focus on how leisure firms have chosen to roll out service-first engagement methods, corresponding to free trial subscriptions and early at-home movie releases. They will even contact on how manufacturers construct significant, loyal audiences for his or her initiatives and platforms in an unsure shopper surroundings.

“Rebooting the Entertainment Business” is a weekly, five-part sequence in the newly launched Variety Streaming Room exploring how the leisure business is refocusing and redefining enterprise throughout important COVID-19 disruptions. The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span from non-public screenings of upcoming initiatives in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

To safe your spot, register right here.