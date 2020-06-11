HBO Max Has Removed A Classic Movie In Response To Civil Rights Protests

Depart a Remark
Protests across the U.S. and all over the world have induced lots of people to reexamine problems with race in America in all components of life, and that features leisure. On June 8, 12 Years a Slave, screenwriter John Ridley wrote an op-ed within the Los Angeles Instances the place he requested HBO to take away Gone with the Wind from the HBO Max streaming service as a result of it “romanticizes the horrors of slavery.” HBO has now responded, by doing precisely that.
Gone with the Wind is now not out there on the service, although HBO says the film will return sooner or later with new materials designed to debate, and condemn, the movie’s historic depictions.
Gone with the Wind is, accounting for inflation, nonetheless some of the profitable films ever made and it is also some of the critically acclaimed. The movie was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, it might win eight, whereas additionally being awarded one other honorary award in addition to a particular one for technical achievement.
One of many awards the movie would win was the Finest Supporting Actress award, which went to Hattie McDaniel. She grew to become the primary African-American to win an performing Oscar. McDaniel needed to come to the stage from her segregated seat behind the auditorium to simply accept the award.
Gone with the Wind is about in Georgia throughout the days surrounding the American Civil Warfare. The white southern characters are definitely the heroes of the story, and so it’s seen by many as spinning the period of American slavery in a optimistic mild. In a press release from HBO to THR, it was made clear that when the film returns to the HBO Max service, the movie itself will stay unchanged, however new materials shall be included that places the film into context…
These depictions are definitely counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so once we return the movie to HBO Max, it should return with a dialogue of its historic context and a denouncement of these very depictions, however shall be introduced because it was initially created, as a result of to do in any other case could be the identical as claiming these prejudices by no means existed. If we’re to create a extra simply, equitable and inclusive future, we should first acknowledge and perceive our historical past.
Gone with the Wind definitely is not the primary piece of media that has needed to take care of the way in which views have modified over time. All the pieces from animated Disney films to Looney Tunes have seen conditions the place one thing created many years in the past, that was seen as regular and acceptable on the time, is checked out very in a different way by means of a contemporary lens. There is no such thing as a actual consensus as to precisely the best way to deal with these conditions. Whereas eradicating the offending materials from circulation is one possibility, because the HBO assertion makes clear, there’s additionally a worry doing so has the impact of not solely erasing the problematic materials, however making it appear as if the issue by no means existed as effectively.
