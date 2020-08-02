HBO Max: How to Watch on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Using Workarounds

HBO Max nonetheless isn’t accessible straight on Roku or Amazon’s Fire TV streaming units — greater than two months after the service’s launch — as the businesses stay deadlocked in disputes over enterprise phrases.

For now, Roku and Fire TV nonetheless assist the newly renamed HBO app for legacy prospects of HBO Now, and each proceed to provide HBO by way of their channel shops. However you received’t get the expanded buffet of content material on HBO Max, which has double the programming.

Whereas WarnerMedia tries to hash out HBO Max offers with the platforms, there are a number of workarounds that may allow you to stream HBO Max on your HDTV proper now — without having to wait till the companies make peace.

Be aware that HBO Max is out there by way of different platform companions together with Apple iOS, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Google’s Android, Android TV, YouTube TV and Chromecast; Samsung TVs; Xbox One; and PlayStation 4. And, in fact, you possibly can stream it from the web site.

Listed here are different methods to get HBO Max to stream on your big-screen TV set.

1. Wi-fi Display Mirroring with Roku (Home windows and Android)

Most current-generation Roku streaming gamers and Roku TVs assist display mirroring, which helps you to replicate audio and video from any appropriate Android or Home windows gadget wirelessly to your TV display, so long as all the pieces is on the identical Wi-Fi community. This function (which is completely different from Roku’s app-specific “casting”) works with HBO Max. Sadly, nevertheless, display mirroring with Roku units is just not supported natively for iOS or Apple units.

To allow display mirroring on Roku units, choose “Settings” after which “System.” Underneath the “Display mirroring” possibility, choose “Display mirroring mode” and ensure both “Immediate” or “At all times enable” is checked.

2. ‘Sideload’ the HBO Max App on Fire TV

As talked about above, there’s an HBO Max app for Android TV. And guess what? Fire TV runs the Android TV working system, so you possibly can set up (“sideload”) that model of the HBO Max app straight onto any Fire TV gadget, together with Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Dice, and Toshiba and Insignia-branded Fire TV Sensible TV Version. The method includes a number of steps — and you’ve got to dig round within the superior settings — but it surely’s pretty easy. Former HBO engineer James Futhey has posted a useful, step-by-step information on Medium at this hyperlink.

3. HDMI Connection From Pc or Cell System to Your TV

Truly, this methodology doesn’t even require you to have a Roku or Fire TV, though it’s a bit kludgy.

All you want is an HDMI cable (male to male) to join a appropriate pc, smartphone or pill to an HDTV. For cellular units, you’ll additionally in all probability want a further adapter (for instance, an Apple Digital AV adapter is required to join an iPad or iPhone to HDMI). Hook them collectively and — voilà! The draw back? To launch a title and management playback, you’ll have to do this from the display of the gadget linked to the TV, until you may have a PC with a wi-fi mouse.

4. AirPlay Wi-fi Streaming to TVs

Just like the HDMI-connection possibility, this doesn’t require Roku or Fire TV. Apple’s proprietary AirPlay 2 wi-fi AV protocol, although, works solely with sure units. From a recent-model iPhone, iPad or Mac, choose the AirPlay icon within the video you need to play on TV, then choose a appropriate gadget from the menu (which have to be on the identical Wi-Fi community). AirPlay 2 at present is supported on Apple TV set-tops and choose fashions of LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio sensible TVs.