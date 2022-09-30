HBO Max in October: “An Argentine Crime”, Season 2 of “The White Lotus” and more premieres

October arrives loaded with titles that are being renewed, others that are coming to an end and films that find their place on the platform of HBO Max. We bring you a complete list of the productions that arrive that cover different genres.

Avenue 5 – It premieres its second season on October 10

The series starring Hugh Laurie (House) returns with a second batch of episodes. The actor plays Ryan Clark, the captain of an extremely demanding and controlling spaceship, who is accompanied by Herman Judd. (Josh Gad), the billionaire owner of the Avenue 5 ship. The relationship with the passengers after the ship goes off course causing the trip to be extended and they may run out of supplies, were the key to the first season. The series is a comedy created by Armando Iannucci, the mind behind the cool Veep also of HBO Max and the film The incredible story of David Copperfield among many other productions.

An Argentine Crime – hits the platform on October 14

It is a thriller based on a criminal event that took place in 1980 in the middle of the military dictatorship. The case that is reported is the intriguing disappearance of a wealthy businessman in the city of Rosario in the province of Santa Fe. The subject in question was Jorge Salomón Sauan, a businessman who had a great fortune and who was assassinated by Juan Carlos Masciaro, who was sentenced to life imprisonment. The film is based on the homonymous novel by Rosario journalist Reynaldo Sietecase, published in 2002 by Editorial Alfaguara. An Argentine crime is carried out by Nicolás Francella, Matías Mayer, Malena Sánchez, Luis Luque, Alberto Ajaka, Rita Cortese, César Bordón, and the special participation of Darío Grandinetti.

The Vow -It premieres its second season on October 17

The second part of this documentary series that brings to the forefront and uncovers all the details about the NXIVM (pronounced Nexium) sect and its leader, Keith Raniere, arrives on HBO Max on October 17. In June 2019, Raniere was charged and jailed on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and extortion. He currently awaits his trial. One of the most impressive testimonies is that of Allison Mack, Known for her role on the television series Smallville. She testifies, and tells how she recruited women to become sex slaves. Now comes the second part.

House of the Dragon – Season finale chapter arrives on October 23

It is the first spin off that counts the series Game of thrones and achieved levels of views that became records. On October 23 we will see the final episode of this first season that has already confirmed a second installment. Let’s remember that the series focuses on the power of the Targaryen House and recounts events that happened 200 before what we met in the original series. The fiction is based on the novel song of fire and blood of George R.R. Martin.

Call me Kat – It opens on October 20

Mayim Bialik, the actress who became popular through the series The Big Bang Theory, achieves her own series in which she is the protagonist. Call me Kat It is based on the English series Miranda, and in this case follows the story of a 39-year-old woman, Kat, who faces the wishes of her own mother and those of society to be happy. She then decides to spend all the money her parents set aside for her wedding and she uses it to open a cat bar in Kentucky. They accompany her in the cast Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant y Cheyenne Jackson among others.

¡García! It opens on October 28

The story follows a dogged investigative reporter, Antonia (Veki Velilla), who stumbles upon a decades-old conspiracy: the existence of a frozen agent, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by the fascist secret services of General Franco. The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name created by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, and is set in modern-day Spain, which in fiction is divided and on the verge of political chaos.

The White Lotus – Premieres its second season on October 30

The second installment of this series that comes from sweeping the Emmys Awards arrives, which despite having been conceived as a one-season fiction, achieved its renewal. From the paradisiacal beaches of Hawaii, the action moves to southern Italy, to Sicily. The cast is made up Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Meghann Fahy y Leo Woodall among others.

