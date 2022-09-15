HBO Max is preparing for a price increase after its merger with Discovery +: a strategy that only gives bad news

The merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery will also lead to the union between their streaming platforms. HBO Max will join Discovery+, leading to an expansion of content on that service. However, more than the content, the strategy they are going to take from now on seems more interesting. We’ve known for a while that after the merger, the service would largely get rid of new releases 45 days after arrival in theaters. In addition, the service would launch a free plan with ads in 2023, following the trend that Netflix and Disney + have already generated.

For the moment, the changes that have been announced after the merger have been rather negative, and that we still do not know everything. HBO Max is one of the cheapest services in terms of the monthly fee paid by its users, and unfortunately looks like that’s going to change. Gunnar Wiedenfels, the company’s CFO, has made a few statements about the service, somewhat preparing users for the storm.

The service will increase its price after the merger

In a conference focused on investors, Wiedenfels has assured that both HBO Max and Discovery + are “fundamentally below the real value”. Put another way: As soon as the two services merge in the middle of next year in the United States, it will increase the cost of it more than we expect.





The executive believes that, due to the quality of the content offered by the service, he believes that there is still room for increase the price once the merger is done between platforms in the United States. The idea is to combine both services in the middle of 2023, a strategic move that will be expanded to other regions.

Although Wiedenfels has not confirmed this new price, it does seem that they will use the strategy of this merger to take advantage of and increase prices. At the moment, HBO Max is priced at 8.99 euros per month in Spain, while Discovery + is priced at 3.99 euros per month. These figures would change sooner rather than later.

The ‘quality of service’ discourse is something that, if we look at it from the point of view of prizes won, can be bought. Wiedenfels recalled that HBO Max swept the last Emmys gala, taking up to 38 statuettes between all its content and surpassing any other platform in this regard.

The company hopes to stop the cancellation of the subscription by users with the additional content of Discovery +, focused on reality content that will be added to the great HBO series.

HBO Max expects to get a total of 125 million subscribers in 2025, with a profit forecast of 1,000 million dollars by the end of that year. It remains to be seen how well the union between the two services will hold in the rest of the regions.

Via | CNBC