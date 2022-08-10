HBO Max is updated with a new design: the platform arrives with aesthetic and functional changes on computers, mobile phones and tablets

Although a few months ago the application received a complete facelift (with a name change included), now from Warner Bros. Discovery they have announced new visual and performance improvements in the HBO Max app. This redesign is also accompanied by new functions on mobile devices and tablets, the versions most punished at the optimization level.

As they comment in the press release provided by Warner Bros. Discovery on its website, these changes occur globally, and are now available for mobile devices, tablets, and desktop version.

Changes are coming for HBO Max users

HBO Max users are going to experience a series of changes in their subscription, especially after the confirmation of the merger of HBO Max and Discovery + into a single service, something that was already sensed after the union of both companies. This, in addition to content, will mean changes in the company’s strategy.

One of them is to eliminate the 45-day rule, something that they will now study on a case-by-case basis regarding the time in which the films will arrive on the platform after their theatrical release. In addition, there has also been talk about a free plan with adssomething that would compete strongly with that proposed by Netflix.

New design and performance improvements for desktop and mobile devices

Nevertheless, the most immediate change that users will have will be in design and functionalities, something that was already lacking, since its application has built a poor reputation in terms of performance. As mentioned by TechCrunch, the original HBO Max application was based on the company’s previous proposals, such as HBO Go and HBO Now, which were designed for pay television subscribers and did not have good performance. This would now be changing.

Although the most significant change in design was in October of last year with the change from HBO to HBO Max, this new update offers visually retouched sectionsas well as the arrival of new functions.





One of the most notable novelties is the arrival of the ‘Shuffle’ button on mobile devices. Although this feature was until now exclusive to Smart TVs and computers, now we can also play random content on mobile phones and tablets.

HBO Max also updates its download section. And it is that now, users will have a renewed menu where they can manage downloaded content to watch offline. From Warner they affirm that the new interface also brings improvements in the performance and stability of the application.

Another novelty that comes with this update is the possibility of playing content with the screen in portrait without having to change the orientation, something that was not possible until now on mobile phones and tablets.

Alongside this, HBO Max also offers Chromecast performance and stability improvements. In addition, users in the United States will also benefit from SharePlay for iPhone and iPad, being able to view content together with other people.

The new desktop version It is now available, and we just have to enter the HBO Max website to check it out. As far as apps for mobile devices are concerned, the update has already been released, so we simply have to go to the App Store on iOS or Google Play on Android to download latest version if we haven’t already. The deployment of this new version may not be immediate, so we may have to wait a few days until we can enjoy all these changes.