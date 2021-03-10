HBO Max Now Available on Cox Contour Set-Tops

WarnerMedia, in one other step ahead to make HBO Max simpler to entry, introduced that the streaming service’s app is now obtainable to Cox Communications’ Contour clients on their set-top containers.

The AT&T-owned media conglomerate had a pact with Cox to supply the operator’s HBO clients entry to HBO Max for no further price for the Could 2020 launch. Now, Cox clients can entry HBO Max by way of their Contour 2 or Contour Stream Participant gadgets, and can even subscribe to HBO Max straight by way of their Contour TV system utilizing their distant management.

Cox had an estimated 3.65 million TV subs on the finish of 2020, per Leichtman Analysis. HBO Max equally grew to become obtainable clients of Comcast, the nation’s largest cable operator, on Xfinity and Flex set-tops in mid-December.

By placing HBO Max on the fingertips of cable TV clients, WarnerMedia is hoping to spice up energetic customers of the premium streamer. On the finish of 2020, WarnerMedia had 41.5 million mixed HBO Max and HBO U.S. subscribers, up 20% yr over yr. Nevertheless, of the 37.7 million HBO Max-eligible subs at year-end, lower than half of these — 17.2 million — had activated HBO Max.

In 2021, HBO Max subscribers will get day-and-date entry to Warner Bros.’ complete movie slate with theatrical launch, together with the upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong” (March 31).

WarnerMedia is planning to debut a price-reduced, ad-supported model of HBO Max later in 2021. The corporate additionally is about to broaden HBO Max into 39 territories all through Latin America in June, and the HBO-branded streaming companies in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, the Baltics and Portugal) shall be upgraded to HBO Max later this yr.