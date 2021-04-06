HBO Max Orders 1970s Erotic Magazine Comedy ‘Minx’ to Series

HBO Max has given a collection order to the half-hour comedy “Minx.”

The streamer has given the present a 10-episode order. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, “Minx” on round an earnest younger feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) who joins forces with a low-rent writer (Jake Johnson) to create the primary erotic journal for ladies.

As well as to Lovibond and Johnson, the present additionally stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. It was first ordered to pilot at HBO Max final yr.

Ellen Rapoport created the collection and can function govt producer and showrunner. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante will govt produce by way of Feigco Leisure. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and govt produced the pilot. Lionsgate Tv is the studio. Lionsgate can be producing the HBO Max reveals “Julia” and “Santa Inc” in addition to “Love Life,” which has been renewed for a second season.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential on this story from the primary time I confirmed up of their places of work with stacks of 70s porn magazines,” Rapoport stated. “Making ‘Minx’ with our ridiculously gifted solid was a dream come true and I’m simply thrilled that I get to do it once more.”

Information of the collection order comes every week after HBO Max additionally ordered a reboot of the traditional sitcom “Head of the Class” starring Isabella Gomez.

“We’re so enthusiastic about this collection, which is enjoyable, feminist, and wholly distinctive, and we couldn’t ask for a greater solid or companions in Ellen, Rachel, Feigco and Lionsgate,” stated Sarah Aubrey, head of authentic content material for HBO Max.