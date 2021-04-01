HBO Max Orders Multicam Comedy ‘Head of the Class’

Half-hour multicamera comedy “Head of the Class” has been given a 10-episode collection order from streaming platform HBO Max.

The unique collection, which is being government produced by Invoice Lawrence (of “Ted Lasso” and “Scrubs”) alongside exec producers and writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen (of “Paradise PD” and “American Vandal”), stars “One Day at a Time” actor Isabella Gomez in addition to Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Corridor, plus visitor star Christa Miller.

“Head of the Class” — a reboot of the authentic Eighties comedy created by Wealthy Eustis and Michael Elias — facilities on a “group of overachieving highschool college students who meet their best problem — a instructor, Alicia Adams, who desires them to focus much less on grades and extra on experiencing life.”

Warner Bros. Tv and Doozer Productions are producing the collection, which is able to start filming this summer time in Los Angeles. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold can be exec producing, and Liza Katzer, who like Ingold labored on Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” is co-executive producing. Pocha and Cohen wrote the pilot episode, with “One Day at a Time” and “Mike & Molly” director Phill Lewis at the helm.

The unique “Head of the Class” aired on ABC for 5 seasons throughout 114 episodes between 1986 and 1991, equally revolving round a gaggle of academically high-performing highschool college students at the Millard Fillmore faculty in New York Metropolis, shepherded by substitute historical past instructor Charlie Moore, who was performed by Howard Hesseman.

Deadline first reported information of the pickup.