HBO Max premieres ‘The Batman’ coinciding with its 35% discount for an annual subscription: less than 6 euros per month

Starting today, ‘The Batman’ —the new and successful ‘reboot’ of the saga around the dark hero of Gotham, now with the face of Robert Pattinson— is available for streaming access in Spain, on the HBO Max platform. A few weeks earlier, another equally successful recent release became available, Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’.

This, together with the wide and monumental catalog of HBO series, will surely be enough for many users to seriously think about joining the platform. But, what would that mean for our pocket?





It’s not as good as the ‘eternal discount’, but if you missed it…

For those who doubt, the good news is that HBO Max currently offers a discount of 35% that, for 69.99 euros per year (5.99 euros per month… for calculation purposes, because the payment is annual) will allow us to subscribe, if we were one of those who missed the ‘eternal 50% discount’ with which HBO Max landed on the market at the time Spanish.

HBO Max allows us to share the account with up to three profiles, so it would cost us around €2/month per user

Apple TV+ onlyamong all the competitors in this market niche, It currently has a more adjusted price (4.99 euros per month). Of course, then there is the question of the catalog, where ‘for tastes, colors’, but certainly a platform that offers:

smash hits like 'Game of Thrones', 'Euphoria' or 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

national productions like 'Come on Juan', classics like 'Friends', 'The Wire' and 'The Sopranos'.

How to seize the opportunity?

…you probably have many potential stakeholders who were just waiting for a promotion like the current one to be encouraged to take the leap. But,how to take advantage of this discount of almost 40 euros on the annual subscription to HBO Max? Well, you just have to follow these steps: