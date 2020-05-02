HBO Max Price Is Cheaper With Limited-Time Offer – Variety

WarnerMedia has began to rev up the HBO Max promo engine with lower than 4 weeks earlier than its launch.

The AT&T-owned media firm simply launched a brand new promotional pricing supply — giving prospects a 20% low cost on the super-size HBO Max streaming bundle for 12 months. For $11.99 monthly (versus the common $14.99 price), eligible subscribers get quick entry to HBO From time to time will likely be auto-upgraded to HBO Max on the Could 27 launch date.

Meaning — for one 12 months, anyway — shoppers can get HBO Max for lower than Netflix’s normal HD plan, which prices $12.99 monthly. Additionally notice that HBO Max’s $3-off promo worth is identical as Hulu’s ad-free VOD tier.

In fact, there are restrictions. The particular HBO Max supply is obtainable solely to new subscribers and “returning eligible” HBO Now subscribers, by means of Could 27 at 2:59 a.m. ET. Initially HBO Max is obtainable solely within the U.S.

WarnerMedia additionally says there are solely “a restricted variety of subscriptions to this HBO Now/HBO Max promotional supply.” The corporate additional notes within the effective print that “no free trials will likely be obtainable throughout this supply interval,” suggesting that within the subsequent few weeks it’s going to disable HBO Now’s present 7-day free trial supply.

Late this week, WarnerMedia started sending ex-HBO Now prospects emails informing them of the brand new deal. “Say howdy to HBO Max — the model new streaming platform that bundles all of HBO along with much more blockbusters, addictive collection and unique Max Originals,” the advertising and marketing pitch reads. “Come again and get all of HBO along with much more, for much less. Preorder HBO Max for fast entry on Could 27 and begin streaming HBO Now right this moment.”

Because it stands now, the HBO Max discounted worth is obtainable provided that you pre-order instantly by means of WarnerMedia. For those who get HBO Max by means of one other distributor, you’ll pay the full-freight $14.99 retail worth (though AT&T has a spread of promos throughout its personal product strains).

There’s a key cause why WarnerMedia is making it extra enticing for individuals to enroll in HBO Max direct billing out of the gate: Even with the 20% low cost, WarnerMedia will seemingly generate extra per-subscriber income than if somebody pays for the service by means of companions, which every take a lower.

Phrases of these distribution offers are personal, however each Apple and Google levy a regular 30% app-store price on transactions. So WarnerMedia would make extra margin on a direct-billed subscriber even with 20% shaved off the highest.

WarnerMedia has been racing to increase agreements with associates forward of the go-live date, underneath which present HBO subs will likely be rolled over to HBO Max for a similar worth. This week it introduced pacts with Hulu, Google and Apple, including to these it reached earlier with Constitution’s Spectrum and YouTube TV.

HBO Max has the tagline “The place HBO meets a lot extra,” and WarnerMedia guarantees a bountiful bouquet of 10,000 hours of premium programming to stream instantly. The SVOD service will embrace all of the programming from HBO; a slate of recent originals; third-party licensed content material like full seasons of “Mates,” “The Large Bang Concept,” “South Park,” “Sesame Avenue,” and “Fairly Little Liars”; the entire movies from Japan’s famed Studio Ghibli; and films from Warner Bros., New Line and DC like “Joker,” “Suicide Squad,” “Surprise Girl,” “The Matrix,” “Casablanca” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

As well as, HBO Max will carry content material from different WarnerMedia manufacturers together with CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Traditional Films, Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Tooth and Looney Tunes.