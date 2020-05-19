HBO Max Releases ‘Legendary’ Trailer (Watch) – Variety

In right this moment’s TV Information Roundup, HBO Max launched a trailer for its upcoming voguing competitors present “Legendary,” and Netflix introduced the premiere date for Season 2 of “The Politician.”

DATES

Netflix has introduced that Season 2 of “The Politician” will premiere on the streamer on June 19. On this season, Ben Platt returns as Payton Hobart, now caught within the throes of a race for the New York State Senate. Platt, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall and Gwyneth Paltrow function government producers.

George Lopez introduced his first Netflix unique comedy particular will debut on June 30. The particular, titled “We’ll Do It for Half,” options Lopez discussing race, age and politics as subjects among the many Latino group. Watch Lopez’s Instagram announcement of the particular right here.

Amazon Studios has introduced that Gina Brillon’s new one-hour stand-up particular will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 5. Within the particular, titled “The Flooring is Lava,” Brillon discusses her childhood, tradition and transition into married life. The particular comes from Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Prime Video and is government produced by Brillon, Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Judi Marmel, Jenny Callaghan and Jason Pascal. Watch a trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max has launched the primary trailer for “Legendary,” the streamer’s upcoming unscripted ballroom competitors present. The sequence follows younger voguing groups competing in balls and showcasing style for a panel of judges together with Regulation Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. “Legendary” comes from Scout Productions. Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg function showrunners. David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams additionally function government producers. Watch the trailer beneath.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide (VCNI) has named Ezequiel “Quelo” Fonseca Zas as normal manger of streaming and cell for worldwide. Fonseca Zas had been serving as senior vp of rising enterprise for VCNI Americas. In his new position, Fonseca Zas will report for his streaming tasks to Pierluigi Gazzolo, VCNI’s president of streaming and studios, and for his cell tasks to Raffaele Annecchino, president of VCNI EMEAA and chief of cell technique. Fonseca Zas will lead VCNI’s streaming enterprise, technique and worldwide product rollout, with a give attention to Pluto TV, Paramount Plus and Noggin, in addition to lead improvement of cell merchandise and partnerships with phone corporations.