HBO Max Releases ‘That Damn Michael Che’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

“The Final Pose— An Exhibition Ball” will live stream on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on the “Pose” Facebook, Twitter and Youtube platforms just ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere, which airs later at 10 p.m. on FX.

Honoring ball culture from the ’80s to today, “Pose” runway choreographer Twiggy Pucci Garçon will produce and host the 90-minute virtual event. The celebration will include exclusive messages from show talent, guest judges and ball performances and will further the show’s mission to spotlight the icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture as the series prepares to come to a close.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Apple TV Plus revealed that the first three episodes of the upcoming drama-comedy series “Physical” will premiere on June 18. The final seven episodes of the season will be released weekly every Friday. Created by Annie Weisman, the series is set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego. It stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. Behind closed doors, Sheila is battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image until she finds release through the most unlikely source: the world of aerobics. In addition to Byrne, the series stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao. “Physical” is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who all serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne.

Paramount Plus announced that the second season of “Why Women Kill” will premiere on June 3. The new season of the anthology series features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong. The second season of “Why Women Kill” stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost. Series creator Marc Cherry serves as an executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman and Curtis Kheel also serve as executive producers.

Sony Pictures Television announced that the third season of “Loudermilk” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 27. “Loudermilk” centers on Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livingston), a former music critic, recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about, well, everything. He is unapologetically uncensored and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Although he has his drinking under control, Loudermilk discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part. In addition to Livingston, the series stars Will Sasso, Laura Mennel, Anja Savcic, Brian Regan, Mat Fraser, Jackie Flynn, Eric Keenleyside, Tyler Layton-Olson, Ricky Blitt, Viv Leacock, Sam Bob, Timothy Webber, Danny Wattley, Brendan McNamara and Lissie. Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort serve as writer-creators and executive producers. Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly share directing duties. Big Branch Productions’ Bart Peters and Mark Burg also serve as executive producers.

HBO Max released the trailer for the upcoming comedy series “That Damn Michael Che,” which premieres on May 6. Each installment of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s 10-episode series illustrates what it feels like to experience everyday situations from his own perspective, including racial profiling, unemployment and falling in love.Fellow “SNL” cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Colin Jost lend their talents to the series along with guest stars Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man. Che serves as an executive producer alongside Lorne Michaels, Erin Doyle and Oz Rodriguez.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming second season of “Who Killed Sara?” which debuts on May 19. The second season will continue to follow Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona), as he searches for answers about his sister, as well as attempts to get revenge on the Lazcano family, who he has felt was responsible for her death. Episodes pick up immediately upon the first season finale’s end, when Alex found a mysterious body buried in his backyard. New information leads him to believe his sister wasn’t who he really thought. The series stars Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones. The second season also features performances by Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina, Ela Velden, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Héctor Jiménez, Marco Zapata, Antonio de la Vega and Litzy Domínguez. Episodes are directed by David “Leche” Ruiz, Carlos Bolado and Poncho Pineda. José Ignacio Valenzuela serves as writer, with Juan Uruchurtu for Perro Azul producing.

PROGRAMMING

Disney Channel has announced their first-ever competitive baking series, “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off,” in partnership with Tastemade. The 13-episode series will combine the wonder of baking with the innovation of young pastry chefs. Along with Disneyland resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez, co-hosts Dara Reneé and Isaac Ryan Brown will guide the kid contestants, aged six through 14, through a series of challenges as they create Disney-inspired cakes. Each episode of “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” will feature three teams of two racing against the clock to design a cake using Tastemade’s signature recipe videos and a pantry stocked with ingredients and surprises. At the end of each episode, one team will prevail and become Disney Baking Champions, and their winning recipe will be featured in a Tastemade video posted to Disney Channel and Tastemade’s social media platforms. “Tastemade’s unique and innovative approach in the food programming space has made this partnership invaluable as we embark on Disney Channel’s first-ever baking competition series,” said Claire McCabe, vice president, alternative programming and development of Disney Branded Television. “With our magnetic hosts, Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown, leading the way for a group of talented young bakers, there’s no limit to the imagination, fun and magic this series will deliver.” “Disney Magic Bake-Off” is executive produced by Emily Mraz, Joey Lucas and Julie Reading. The series is currently in production and slated for a summer premiere.

LATE NIGHT

Michael Che, Kate Upton and Nicki Nicole & Lunay will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Dave Grohl and Billy Porter will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Kyle MacLachlan will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; Ed Helms, Michelle Buteau and Sen. Jon Tester will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Zion Williamson and Years & Years, and Justin Baldoni will be on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”