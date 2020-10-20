HBO Max Releases ‘The Flight Attendant’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, HBO Max launched a trailer for “The Flight Attendant,” and Spotify launched a one-time present with Matthew McConaughey.

DATES

Season 15 of CMT‘s “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Crew” will premiere on Nov. 24 and be simulcast on CMT and MTV at 10 p.m. Resulting from COVID-19 security protocols, the auditions for this yr’s solid had been held just about, and the DCC Summer time Coaching Camp occurred inside a bubble. The cheerleaders will carry out to impress judges director of cheerleading Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell. Melissa Rycroft Strickland will return to mentor and visitor decide on the present, whereas choreographers Appeal La’Donna, Travis Wall and Evan Miller can even return.

Netflix introduced that “Aunty Donna’s Huge Ol’ Home of Enjoyable” will premiere Nov. 11. The streaming platform additionally shared a trailer for the sketch sequence by Australian comedy group Aunty Donna, which is about to incorporate six components. Stars Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane will carry out musical numbers, satirical sketches, parodies and extra within the absurdist tackle content material from their on a regular basis lives. The present is produced by Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, Brett Harris, Scott Aukerman and David Jargowsky. Watch the trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max unveiled a trailer for its authentic restricted sequence “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco. The present, which is predicated on Chris Bohjalian‘s novel and set to premiere Nov. 26, follows a flight attendant (Cuoco) who goes on a date with a passenger, solely to get up the following morning subsequent to his useless physique. Unable to recollect the occasions of the evening, she makes an attempt to cover her doable guilt. The comedic thriller is government produced by Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter, with Suzanne McCormack as co-executive producer and Susanna Fogel as government producer and director on two episodes. Watch the trailer beneath.

Hulu has shared an official trailer for “Eater’s Information to the World,” a meals sequence that takes viewers on a visit by way of meals in numerous cities, with this season that includes areas within the Western hemisphere. The main focus will probably be on unearthing hidden gems and exploring favourite areas of every space’s native inhabitants. Premiering Nov. 11, the present can even characteristic narration by comic and actor Maya Rudolph. The sequence is government produced by Lauren Cynamon, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Amanda Kludt. Watch the trailer beneath.

SPECIALS

CBS introduced that “The Worth is Proper” and “Let’s Make a Deal” will premiere three new primetime specials every, with the primary from each airing on Oct. 27. The second date for “The Worth is Proper” is Nov. 2, whereas the second for “Let’s Make a Deal” will probably be on Dec. 21. Each sequence’ third specials haven’t but been given dates. Rebranded as “The Worth is Proper at Night time” and “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime,” the Oct. 27 dates will welcome important employees as friends on the sport reveals. The Nov. 2 present will characteristic CBS’s “The Neighborhood” solid, and the Dec. 21 particular will probably be holiday-themed.

OWN‘s election-based voting particular “OWN Highlight: Black Girls OWN The Dialog – Vote!” premieres in the present day at 9 p.m. ABC News host Adrienne Bankert and numerous friends will maintain discussions on subjects essential to the Black neighborhood, voting and self-care throughout this system. The particular’s friends embody comic and actor Yvette Nicole Brown, President Barrack Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, creator Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist Nneka Ogwumike and entrepreneur Tina Knowles Lawson. The “OWN Highlight: Black Girls OWN the Dialog” sequence premiered final fall.

Keke Palmer will host “Nick News: Children Choose the President,” a Nickelodeon particular to premiere on on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. In a “Children’ Vote” ballot that opened in the present day on KidsPickthePresident.com, youngsters are capable of solid their vote for who they hope will win the election, and the outcomes will probably be shared in the course of the Nickelodeon particular. Throughout this system, the fundamentals of voting will probably be coated and provides youngsters the prospect to voice their issues and ideas on subjects of curiosity to the present political panorama. It would characteristic youth activists Zoë Jenkins and Mari Copeny, in addition to youngster, adolescent and household psychologist Dr. Jen Harstein.

PODCASTS

Spotify introduced the discharge of a one-time present by Matthew McConaughey entitled “Greenlights.” The discharge coincides with the launch of his guide of the identical title in the present day, and the Spotify present is a part of the corporate’s “Exhibits with Music” characteristic, combining anecdotes from McConaughey’s life with songs he handpicked to accompany them. The actor discusses the lack of a pal in a automotive accident, in addition to the significance of songs like John Mellencamp’s “Pink Homes” in shaping him. Different songs featured embody tracks by Aloe Blacc, Bob Dylan, Dwight Yoakam, U2, The Vehicles, Clutch, Sturgill Simpson, Mishka and a collaboration between Ali Farka Touré and Ry Cooder.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Michael Keaton and Blackpink will probably be friends on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!,” whereas Natalie Portman, Billy Porter and Lous and the Yakuza will probably be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Dolly Parton and Ty Dolla $ign will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” Adam Sandler, Jason Alexander and Todd Sucherman will probably be on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers,” and José Andrés and Matthew McConaughey will probably be on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah.”