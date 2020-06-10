HBO Max Removes ‘Gone With the Wind’ From Library – Variety

UPDATED: An HBO Max spokesperson says “Gone With the Wind” will finally return to the platform with a dialogue about its historic context and a denouncement of its racist depictions.

On Tuesday, HBO Max eliminated the 1939 movie from its library in the wake of protests over the demise of George Floyd.

“’Gone With The Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts a few of the ethnic and racial prejudices which have, sadly, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions have been mistaken then and are mistaken at this time, and we felt that to maintain this title up with out an evidence and a denouncement of these depictions could be irresponsible,” an HBO Max spokesperson advised Variety. “These depictions are actually counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so after we return the movie to HBO Max, it should return with a dialogue of its historic context and a denouncement of these very depictions, however shall be introduced because it was initially created, as a result of to do in any other case could be the identical as claiming these prejudices by no means existed. If we’re to create a extra simply, equitable and inclusive future, we should first acknowledge and perceive our historical past.”

Associated Tales

The removing comes after a Los Angeles Occasions op-ed written by “12 Years a Slave” screenwriter John Ridley referred to as for the movie to be taken down because it perpetuates racial stereotypes and glorifies the antebellum South.

Starring Vivienne Leigh, Clark Gable, Hattie McDaniel and Olivia de Havilland, “Gone With the Wind” takes place on a plantation outdoors Atlanta after the American Civil Warfare. It tells the love story of Scarlett O’Hara (Leigh), the daughter of a plantation proprietor, and Rhett Butler (Gable), a fellow Southern aristocrat.

The movie went on to win eight Academy Awards, together with greatest image, greatest actress for Leigh, greatest director for Victor Fleming and greatest supporting actress for McDaniel, who was the first Black particular person to ever win an Oscar.

Upon its launch, “Gone With the Wind” broke theater attendance data and was the highest-grossing movie of all time to that time. It nonetheless holds the report when adjusted for inflation. Nonetheless, regardless of being thought of one among the biggest movies of all time, some movie commentators have since criticized its depiction of slavery and Black folks.

Following Floyd’s demise and nationwide protests towards the oppression of Black rights and police violence, higher scrutiny has been given to some TV exhibits that includes police, like “Dwell PD” and “Cops,” which was canceled at Paramount Community on Tuesday.