HBO Max Removes ‘Gone With the Wind’ From Library – Variety

UPDATED: An HBO Max spokesperson says “Gone With the Wind” will ultimately return to the platform with a dialogue about its historic context and a denouncement of its racist depictions.

On Tuesday, HBO Max eliminated the 1939 movie from its library in the wake of protests over the dying of George Floyd.

“’Gone With The Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts a few of the ethnic and racial prejudices which have, sadly, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions have been fallacious then and are fallacious at present, and we felt that to maintain this title up with out a proof and a denouncement of these depictions can be irresponsible,” an HBO Max spokesperson informed Variety. “These depictions are definitely counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so once we return the movie to HBO Max, it can return with a dialogue of its historic context and a denouncement of these very depictions, however might be offered because it was initially created, as a result of to do in any other case can be the similar as claiming these prejudices by no means existed. If we’re to create a extra simply, equitable and inclusive future, we should first acknowledge and perceive our historical past.”

The removing comes after a Los Angeles Occasions op-ed written by “12 Years a Slave” screenwriter John Ridley referred to as for the movie to be taken down because it perpetuates racial stereotypes and glorifies the antebellum South.

Starring Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Hattie McDaniel and Olivia de Havilland, “Gone With the Wind” takes place on a plantation exterior Atlanta after the American Civil Struggle. It tells the love story of Scarlett O’Hara (Leigh), the daughter of a plantation proprietor, and Rhett Butler (Gable), a fellow Southern aristocrat.

The movie went on to win eight Academy Awards, together with finest image, finest actress for Leigh, finest director for Victor Fleming and finest supporting actress for McDaniel, who was the first Black particular person to ever win an Oscar.

Upon its launch, “Gone With the Wind” broke theater attendance data and was the highest-grossing movie of all time to that time. It nonetheless holds the document when adjusted for inflation. Nevertheless, regardless of being thought of certainly one of the biggest movies of all time, some movie commentators have since criticized its depiction of slavery and Black folks.

Following Floyd’s dying and nationwide protests towards the oppression of Black rights and police violence, higher scrutiny has been given to some TV exhibits that includes police, like “Stay PD” and “Cops,” which was canceled at Paramount Community on Tuesday.