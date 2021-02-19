HBO Max reveals first image of Aquaman: King of Atlantis

HBO Max has unveiled a first image of Aquaman: King of Atlantis, the animated series based on the DC character.

This image (which you can see in the tweet below) has been revealed as part of HBO’s press conference at the Television Critics Association, which took place yesterday. The image shows Arthur Curry (Aquaman) and Mera preparing to fight; we don’t really know against whom. The series has a distinctive and distant style to the one we saw when Jason Momoa became the hero of the seas (and a member of the Justice League).

The first promotional image for HBO Max’s AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS has been released pic.twitter.com/pfRwXAt6gn — What’s On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) February 17, 2021

This is an animated series divided into three parts, and we will follow Curry in his early days as king of Atlantis. He will be advised by Mera and will have Vulko as his right hand. He’s going to have to deal with unscrupulous enemies from the surface, as well as threats under the sea, and of course his half-brother Orm, who wants to take the throne from him.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is being produced by James Wan and his production company Atomic Monster. Victor Courtright and Mary Halpern-Graser will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the animated series. It was announced in January 2020, and so far we haven’t seen any footage.

Thanks to Jason Momoa, the hero returned to the fore, although his participation in Justice League did not do him … that, justice.