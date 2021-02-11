HBO Max Set For Latin America, Caribbean Launch in June

WarnerMedia’s streamer HBO Max is ready to launch throughout 39 Latin American and Caribbean territories in June.

Following this launch, the prevailing HBO-branded streaming companies in Europe — the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe and Portugal — are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this yr.

The service will probably be obtainable by way of a brand new HBO Max app. At launch, present HBO GO direct-billed prospects, in addition to those that are billed by means of eligible companions, will get immediate entry to HBO Max. The prevailing HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will probably be phased out. Subscribers are promised an expertise that mirrors that obtainable in the U.S.

HBO Max will characteristic native authentic productions from home-grown expertise underneath the Max Originals model and a children-focused catalog, in addition to WarnerMedia manufacturers together with HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV and Grownup Swim.

“We’re thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is step one in bringing WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer service to shoppers outdoors of the U.S., and all over the world,” mentioned Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max Worldwide. “By combining HBO with the perfect of WarnerMedia’s sequence and movie catalog, in addition to domestically produced content material from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will provide followers in the area an unforgettable and enriching leisure expertise.”

HBO Max will probably be obtainable by means of a 123 of subscription choices, and downloadable on a large number of units together with smartphones, tablets and a variety of good leisure platforms.

The June rollout territories embody: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.