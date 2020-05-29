HBO Max Sets ‘Homeschool Musical’ Scripted Special From Laura Benanti – Variety

Solely day after its launch, HBO Max is the newest platform to set-up its personal piece of quarantine-inspired content material.

The streamer has given the greenlight to “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,” a scripted particular which is able to give highschool college students whose spring musicals have been canceled the chance to sing and dance in entrance of an viewers from the security of their houses.

“Homeschool Musical” is impressed by Tony winner and “Youthful” star Laura Benanti and her #SunshineSongs on-line motion, as a part of which she supplied to be an viewers for college kids across the nation who had been not capable of carry out because of COVID-19. This transfer feels much like John Krasinski’s “Some Good Information,” which started life as an internet format, however was not too long ago bought by ViacomCBS with the concept of turning it right into a weekly collection.

The HBO Max particular will function a various group of pupil actors enjoying seniors from the identical highschool. Whereas the pandemic could have shut down their college, the drama and romantic intrigue dwell on.

“As a mother of youngsters, I do know that this time has been a wrestle for them. Excessive College seniors specifically have been hit arduous by this pandemic, their goals of homecoming, promenade, spring performances and even commencement being cancelled,” stated Jennifer O’Connell, government vice chairman unique of non-fiction and youngsters programming at HBO Max. “Laura’s good concept to offer these children an viewers and a platform has blossomed into this distinctive alternative for us to not solely rejoice their expertise, however to entertain many different households throughout the nation sharing their expertise.”

Associated Tales

“Homeschool Musical” is being government produced by Benanti together with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell for World of Surprise Productions. Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez collaborator Leland will write and produce unique songs and rating for the musical.

“Our college reveals are extra than simply leisure. On the very least, they carry our communities collectively to revel within the expertise of our younger artists. At their finest, they’re a life altering expertise that these children will carry with them into the remainder of their lives,” added Benanti. “I’m thrilled that the #SunshineSongs initiative has put the highlight on so many unbelievable younger performers; grateful to World of Surprise for its grand imaginative and prescient and to HBO Max for offering a worldwide platform on which America’s youth can shine!”