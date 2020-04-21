HBO Max Sets Official Launch Date – Variety

WarnerMedia has set the beginning date for HBO Max: It’s slated to barrel into the streaming wars on Might 27.

The subscription-streaming bundle, with some 10,000 hours of content material out of the gate, will debut Might 27 within the U.S., priced at $14.99 month-to-month (the identical as HBO Now). WarnerMedia introduced the launch date Tuesday after earlier operating on-line adverts with the information.

HBO Max — with the tagline “The place HBO meets a lot extra” — will embody all of the programming from HBO; a slate of latest authentic collection; third-party licensed content material like “Mates,” “The Large Bang Concept,” “South Park” and all Studio Ghibli movies; and films from Warner Bros., New Line and DC like “Joker,” “Suicide Squad,” “Surprise Lady,” “The Matrix,” “Casablanca” and “The Wizard of Oz.” As well as, HBO Max shall be stocked with content material from different WarnerMedia manufacturers together with CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Traditional Films, Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Tooth and Looney Tunes.

Originals on HBO Max set to be obtainable beginning Might 27 embody scripted comedy “Love Life” starring Anna Kendrick, from Lionsgate Tv and Paul Feig’s Feigco Leisure; documentary movie “On the Report” about accusations of sexual harassment and rape in opposition to hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons; “Legendary,” an underground ballroom dance competitors collection; “Craftopia,” hosted by YouTube star LaurDIY; an all-new “Looney Tunes Cartoons” from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s “The Not Too Late Present with Elmo.”

The COVID-19 disaster has delayed some HBO Max originals: For instance, a “Mates” reunion particular with the forged of the favourite ’90s-era sitcom won’t be obtainable at launch as initially deliberate.

HBO Now subscribers who’re billed straight by means of HBO will get entry to HBO Max at launch for no further value. As well as, HBO subscribers by way of one in all AT&T’s TV providers in addition to Constitution Communications shall be mechanically upgraded to HBO Max.

WarnerMedia’s idea with HBO Max is that — constructed as a superset of what’s on HBO — it could possibly add hundreds of thousands of incremental new prospects to the prevailing HBO/HBO Now subscriber base by luring them in with an even bigger bucket of content material.

“Our No. 1 aim is having extraordinary content material for everybody within the household, and the HBO Max programming combine we’re so excited to unveil on Might 27th will bear that out,” Bob Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Leisure and Direct-To-Shopper, stated in an announcement. “Even within the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star groups behind each facet of HBO Max will ship a platform and a strong slate of content material that’s different, of the very best high quality, and second to none.”

As a lead-in to HBO Max’s debut, WarnerMedia earlier this month unleashed about 500 hours of free HBO content material (obtainable within the U.S.), obtainable by means of April 30. HBO’s free-streaming buffet contains each episode of 10 authentic collection together with “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Silicon Valley,” “Barry,” and “Large Little Lies.”

The HBO Max launch comes as WarnerMedia brings on board a brand new CEO to steer the streaming cost: Jason Kilar, the founding CEO of Hulu, will begin as chief exec of the AT&T-owned media conglomerate on Might 1. He takes over the position from John Stankey, a longtime exec on the telco who in September was named AT&T president and COO.