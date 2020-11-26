HBO Max Snaps Up BBC Drama ‘The Trial of Christine Keeler’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max has picked up streaming rights within the U.S. to BBC One drama “The Trial of Christine Keeler.”

The deal marks the newest sale of the six-part drama for Keshet Worldwide, which helped to finance the collection with its KI Content material Fund and distributed globally. Endeavor Content material dealt with the present within the U.S.

Produced by Ecosse Movies and Nice Meadow Productions, the drama brings to life one of probably the most controversial political intercourse scandals within the U.Ok. Often called the “Profumo Affair” of the Nineteen Sixties, it noticed the tried cover-up of an affair between a British minister (Ben Miles) and mannequin Christine Keeler (Sophie Cookson) that threatened to destroy the federal government.

The present — which premieres on HBO Max on Dec. 9 — recreates London throughout this era, although the story is advised from Keeler’s perspective. BAFTA winner Amanda Coe (“Black Narcissus”) wrote the collection, whereas Andrea Harkin served as director.

The collection, which premiered on the BBC in December 2019, additionally stars James Norton, Emilia Fox and Ellie Bamber. It caps off a string of international acquisitions for HBO Max, which not too long ago purchased Chilean drama “La Jauria” in addition to Israeli-French psychological thriller “Possessions.”

Keren Shahar, COO and president of distribution for Keshet Worldwide, stated: “We’re thrilled to have discovered this beautiful collection a house within the U.S. on HBO Max. By retelling this scandal from Christine’s perspective for the primary time, this charming interval piece feels related, modern and so very HBO Max, regardless of depicting real-life occasions from almost six many years in the past.”

So far, Keshet Worldwide has offered “The Trial of Christine Keeler” into ABC in Australia, BBC First in Benelux and Africa, NPO within the Netherlands, and Cosmo TV in Spain. Acorn Media Worldwide and ABC’s Residence Leisure division have picked up residence video rights within the U.Ok. and for each Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

“The Trial of Christine Keeler” was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content material, and Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama. Govt producers are Kate Triggs and Douglas Rae for Ecosse Movies; Amanda Coe; and Lucy Richer for the BBC.