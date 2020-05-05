HBO Max to Enter the Emmy Race with Anna Kendrick’s ‘Love Life’ – Variety

HBO has dominated the Emmy race for years. Now, sibling streamer HBO Max is wanting to get into the sport.

HBO Max launches on Could 27 — simply 4 days earlier than the Tv Academy’s Could 31 cutoff for Emmy eligibility. However that’s nonetheless sufficient time for the streaming service to enter the awards race this 12 months with two reveals: Competitors sequence “Legendary” and half-hour anthology sequence “Love Life.”

Variety has confirmed that these two reveals shall be the first to be submitted by HBO Max for Emmy consideration. The streamer plans to create an awards marketing campaign for each.

“Love Life” will deliver Anna Kendrick into the Emmy dialog, as the Oscar nominee stars in the anthology sequence’ first season, alongside with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack and Sasha Compère. The half-hour anthology “follows a unique protagonist’s quest for love every season, with every half-hour episode telling the story of one among their relationships,” in accordance to the streamer’s description.

As a result of the present tells a whole story every season, “Love Life” could possibly be submitted as both a restricted sequence or a comedy; HBO Max remains to be deciding the place to place it. Thanks to Kendrick’s A-list standing, such a call might shake up both the comedy lead actress or the restricted sequence/TV film lead actress race.

Sam Boyd is the creator and co-showrunner of “Love Life,” which is produced by Lionsgate Tv and Feigco Leisure. Kendrick, Paul Feig, Bridget Bedard and Dan Magnante are govt producers.

Paradoxically, Kendrick could possibly be competing with herself ought to “Love Life” enter the restricted sequence subject, as her starring function on the Disney Plus film “Noelle” can also be eligible. (Disney Plus isn’t anticipated to mount a marketing campaign for “Noelle,” nevertheless.) In the meantime, she’s additionally the star of the Quibi sequence “Dummy,” though it’s nonetheless unclear how the short-form video service plans to submit for Emmy consideration.

As for “Legendary,” that present shall be eligible in a number of unscripted classes, together with competitors sequence and actuality or competitors host. The sequence, led by Grasp of Ceremonies Dashaun Wesley, follows the underground ballroom group as groups (“homes”) compete in fashion-forward balls to win “legendary” standing.

Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion, Legislation Roach and Leiomy Maldonado are judges on “Legendary,” whereas DJ Mike Q handles the in-house music. Scout Productions’ David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams are govt producers, whereas Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg are govt producers/showrunners.

Each reveals premiere Could 27, the day of HBO Max’s launch, with 10 episodes every.