HBO Max to Launch on Xbox, PlayStation, Cox, Samsung, Verizon and More – Variety

WarnerMedia, racing to safe distribution offers for HBO Max forward of the Could 27 launch, introduced a batch of seven new accomplice agreements for the streaming service.

However a number of main TV and over-the-top platforms nonetheless haven’t jumped aboard the HBO Max prepare at this level — most notably, Roku and Amazon and Comcast, the nation’s greatest cable operator. A key subject: WarnerMedia is pushing HBO Max as an “improve” to the present HBO service, however it desires companions to make HBO Max out there as an app somewhat than a channel.

The most recent companions which have signed on to distribute HBO Max at launch embrace Microsoft’s Xbox One, Sony Interactive Leisure’s PlayStation 4, Samsung, and pay-TV operators Altice USA (on its Optimum and Suddenlink manufacturers), Cox Communications’ Contour, and Verizon’s Fios TV and Fios Web. As well as, HBO Max will probably be out there to smaller ops by means of an settlement with the Nationwide Cable Tv Cooperative (NCTC).

Over the previous a number of weeks, WarnerMedia introduced offers for HBO Max with Apple, Google, Hulu, Constitution and YouTube TV — as well as to guardian firm AT&T — to supply the streaming product to prospects at launch. HBO Max, touted as together with the whole lot out there on HBO together with a slew, will probably be out there solely within the U.S. to begin.

Underneath every of the agreements, current HBO prospects of the accomplice corporations will probably be given entry to HBO Max at launch at no additional price whereas new prospects will probably be ready to buy HBO Max immediately for $14.99 per 30 days from every supplier.

In the meantime, Dish Community is unlikely to be a part of the HBO Max launch, on condition that it hasn’t carried HBO or Cinemax on its satellite tv for pc or Sling TV providers since November 2018.

“The launch of HBO Max is a crucial milestone for our firm, and we’re excited that these valued companions will probably be on board for the launch,” stated Wealthy Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, in an announcement. “By our expansive distribution pipeline, tens of millions of shoppers can have quick entry to a best-in-class streaming expertise come Could 27.”

On choose Samsung’s sensible TVs, HBO Max will probably be out there on fashions from 2016 by means of 2020.

By the NCTC settlement with WarnerMedia, HBO Max will probably be made out there at launch to impartial cable and broadband operators together with WOW!; Atlantic Broadband; RCN, Grande Communications and Wave; and MCTV.