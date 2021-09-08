HBO Max will arrive in Spain on October 26 and will probably be to be had to present and new consumers

A couple of days in the past, Priya Dogra, the president of WarnerMedia Europe, introduced that the arriving of HBO Max in Spain used to be drawing close, courting the touchdown within the fall. The issue is that fall runs from September 22 to December 21, which is an excessively lengthy duration, which didn’t let us in point of fact understand how imninent it used to be.

Nowadays, HBO Max introduced that will arrive in Spain on October 26. On that day, the brand new platform can also be introduced in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Andorra. Later, in 2022, the provider will succeed in any other 14 nations, nearly all in central and jap Europe (and Portugal).

WarnerMedia will give extra main points at an upcoming tournament

WarnerMedia will give additional info at a release tournament to be held subsequent month, this is, the similar because the release. In it, the corporate will contact on main points such because the catalog and pricing plans.

The associated fee is one thing that has no longer been leaked or printed but, however from the USA we all know that the corporate has a double technique: a complete subscription for $ 14.99 and a inexpensive model with advertisements for $ 9.99. This model with advertisements does no longer even have get entry to to the simultaneous releases (streaming / cinemas) of the nice Warner motion pictures.

Referring to availability, the reputable observation unearths that “HBO Max will probably be to be had to new consumers along with present HBO Spain subscribers (invoiced at once or thru distribution companions) “. In different phrases, there is not any communicate of costs however it’s most likely that agreements with companions similar to Vodafone will probably be maintained.

On its site, HBO signifies that when you’ve got an energetic subscription with HBO, “your HBO Spain account will transform an HBO Max account.” From this we can’t extract that the cost would be the similar, as a result of in any other