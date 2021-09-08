HBO Max will likely be unfastened for all present HBO customers who’ve the Vodafone promotion lively

This morning we mentioned that WarnerMedia has introduced that HBO Max will arrive in Spain on October 26. The observation mentioned that the brand new platform would come, like HBO, to the be offering of the operator Vodafone, however with out speaking about prerequisites.

In its observation on this regard, Vodafone has showed that buyers till now loved HBO Spain free of charge because of the promotion of a few of its charges, they are able to additionally watch HBO Max with out paying:

“As well as, Vodafone TV shoppers will revel in HBO Max below the similar prerequisites that that they had till now with HBO Spain, being some of the valued enhances to the be offering”.

Consistent with Vodafone, its tv provider in Spain has 1.6 million customers. The operator does now not point out what number of of the ones shoppers benefit from the platform in a promotional means, however for the reason that HBO is unfastened in highly regarded tv programs similar to Serielovers and Seriefans, which in flip are given freed from price in one-year provides, it is sensible let there be a lot of them. To this we will have to upload that it is usually incorporated free of charge in some cell and fiber charges.

HBO Max will achieve the present decoders: those are the charges that experience it in promotion





The HBO Max app will substitute the previous HBO on set-top bins from the twenty sixth. The latest fashion has 4K HDR in relation to symbol high quality, together with Dolby Atmos sound within the sound segment. The former fashion is appropriate with 4K, so it is going to even be appropriate with HBO Max in that solution.

On the operator’s charge stage, HBO is incorporated in Vodafone Limitless Plus, Vodafone One Limitless Plus and Plus x2, in Vodafone One Conecta, Vodafone One Hogar Limitless 2.0, 3.0 and four.0, and within the aforementioned TV packs, Seriefans and Serielovers .

To understand if HBO Max maintains the cost or rises in for the reason that hiring of its site, and if it after all arrives in numerous worth plans, we will be able to have to attend till October, as WarnerMedia has already introduced that there will likely be an HBO Max release match the place Those main points will likely be printed together with others similar to content material, software availability, and so forth. Given the a priori the provider is a big development over the “previous” HBO, there used to be a query as as to whether Vodafone would abandon the promotion and whether or not the cost of the platform would pass up. A minimum of the very first thing already has a solution.