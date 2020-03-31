HBO Moves Mark Ruffalo Limited Series ‘I Know This Much Is True’ to May

HBO has shifted the premiere date of the Mark Ruffalo-led restricted collection “I Know This Much Is True.”

The six-episode collection will now debut May 10. It was initially set to start airing on April 27. The present strikes into the date beforehand reserved for the restricted collection “The Undoing” starring Nicole Kidman. HBO introduced final week that present can be moved to the autumn due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

This is the newest tv scheduling shift in current weeks as networks and streaming providers grapple with the fallout from the pandemic. As well as to “The Undoing,” FX’s fourth season of “Fargo” and “Genius: Aretha” at Nat Geo have additionally been pushed again. HBO confirmed inside the final week that two of its critically-acclaimed returning collection — “Barry” and “Succession” — have suspended manufacturing as a precautionary measure.

Learn Selection’s record of all of the reveals and movies delayed due to the outbreak right here.

“I Know This Much Is True” relies on the Wally Lamb ebook of the identical title. Ruffalo stars as similar twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a household saga that follows their parallel lives.

Together with Ruffalo, the solid additionally consists of Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn.

The restricted collection is govt produced by Derek Cianfrance, Ruffalo, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Anya Epstein and Lamb. Jamie Patricof co-executive produces.