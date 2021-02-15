HBO negotiates with writers for a fourth season of True Detective

If you had a great time with True Detective, you are in luck. And it is that everything seems to indicate that HBO is working to bring it back with a fourth season. In addition, the intention would be to find new writers to give a different approach to the new season.

The fact is that, according to new reports, the streaming platform is already negotiating with scriptwriters to make it happen. And the source is HBO and HBO Max’s own content director, Casey Bloys, so it is likely that we will soon have some other kind of official announcement.

The information comes from Deadline, a medium that would have received exclusive statements from Bloys. And according to what they say, he assured them that “is hoping to find a new way to enter history.”. We leave you with his statements in full:

“It is safe to say that we are working with a couple of writers to find the right tone. It is definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what is going to guide us, so yes. we end up with scripts that we don’t think are representative or not of high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it. “.