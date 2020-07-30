HBO Now Will Become ‘HBO’ App on Amazon Fire TV as of Aug. 1

Amid the stalled talks between Amazon and WarnerMedia over getting HBO Max on Fire TV gadgets, the 2 sides reached an settlement on one entrance, at the least: Fire TV customers who subscribe to HBO Now will proceed to have the ability to entry the service, which is being rebranded merely as HBO, as of Aug. 1.

The businesses’ deal to distribute HBO Now on Fire TV was set to run out July 31. It seems that the extension — permitting Amazon’s Fire TV clients to maintain watching the legacy HBO standalone service on the connected-TV gadgets — is a placeholder as the 2 sides attempt to hammer out a deal for HBO Max.

Amazon notified Fire TV clients of the event in emails this week. As well as, the ecommerce large famous that clients can proceed watching HBO content material on Amazon gadgets with an HBO subscription through Prime Video Channels (which is one of the factors of competition within the HBO Max negotiations, as WarnerMedia desires all distributors to hold HBO Max as a standalone service).

Roku — which can be in a standoff with WarnerMedia over HBO Max distribution phrases — already had a deal to maintain the “HBO” app for HBO Now subscribers.

In the meantime, as beforehand introduced, WarnerMedia is killing off the 10-year-old HBO Go app, which it has provided to pay-TV subscribers who get HBO by means of a cable, satellite tv for pc or telco supplier. HBO Go can be discontinued on all platforms as of July 31 — once more, half of the media firm’s technique to push all legacy HBO clients to HBO Max. (WarnerMedia says clients who’ve HBO by means of pay-TV suppliers that don’t but have HBO Max offers will have the ability to proceed to authenticate into hbogo.com by means of Aug. 31.)

In saying second-quarter outcomes, AT&T CEO John Stankey mentioned about three million new subscribers bought HBO Max straight from WarnerMedia through on-line signups within the roughly one-month interval following its Might 27 launch. There have been 4.1 million complete activations of the HBO Max app, that means that the overwhelming majority of HBO’s present subscribers haven’t but accessed HBO Max although it’s obtainable for no further cost those that already pay for HBO. The corporate mentioned it had 36.three million complete U.S. subscribers to HBO Max and HBO as of the top of Q2.

Undoubtedly, HBO Max’s uptake would have greater if it had been obtainable on Fire TV and Roku, which every have greater than 40 million energetic customers. The disagreements between WarnerMedia and the 2 OTT gadget platform suppliers revolve round income splits, as properly as asks from Amazon and Roku for advert stock as properly as licensed content material from WarnerMedia for his or her free-streaming companies.

Throughout the marathon five-plus-hour Home Antitrust Subcommittee on Wednesday grilling the CEOs of Amazon, Fb, Google and Apple, the subject of the HBO Max/Amazon Fire TV stalemate got here up.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was requested by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) whether or not Amazon was utilizing its standing as a “gatekeeper” to demand content material from WarnerMedia in return for agreeing to supply HBO Max on Fire TV. Bezos replied, “I’m not acquainted with the main points of these negotiations” however mentioned he thought the businesses ultimately will attain an settlement.

Requested by Raskin whether or not it was acceptable for Amazon to make use of its “gatekeeper” standing to extract further phrases in deal talks, Bezos responded that generally, “there might be eventualities, if we’re simply speaking within the summary, the place it might be inappropriate and eventualities the place it could be very regular enterprise and really acceptable.”

WarnerMedia’s place is that it desires HBO Max distributed in the identical manner that Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and others are — in different phrases, as standalone apps, slightly than as “channels” wherein HBO’s content material is reaggregated into Amazon Prime Channels or the Roku Channel.

“Sadly, Amazon has taken an method of treating HBO Max and its clients in another way than different companies and their clients,” Stankey mentioned on AT&T’s Q2 name.