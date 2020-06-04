HBO Releases ‘Lovecraft Nation’ Teaser (Watch) – Variety

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, HBO launched the teaser trailer for “Lovecraft Nation,” and the documentary “Freestyle Love Supreme” introduced that it’ll not be airing on Hulu on June 5 in help of the Black Lives Matter motion.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO has launched a teaser for its adaptation of “Lovecraft Nation,” coming this August. Based mostly on the 2016 novel of the identical identify by Matt Ruff, “Lovecraft Nation” takes a highway journey by way of America within the period of Jim Crow with Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his pal Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) as they battle each racism and supernatural monsters. “Lovecraft Nation” is govt produced by Misha Inexperienced, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Invoice Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Kim Brunhuber has joined CNN Worldwide as an Atlanta-based anchor. He’ll anchor the Europe morning editions of “CNN Newsroom” along with weekday programming. Beforehand, Brunhuber was the senior correspondent and Los Angeles bureau chief for the Canadian Broadcasting Company, overlaying main occasions such because the 2016 and 2018 Olympic video games, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the demise of Nelson Mandela. Brunhuber has additionally labored as a senior coach for Journalists for Human Rights in Sierra Leone, serving to native journalists to cowl points comparable to baby labor, feminine genital mutilation and elections.

INITIATIVES

HBO has introduced the 2020 winners of the biennial HBOAccess Directing Fellowship: Emil Gallardo, Faraday Okoro, Hao Zheng, Jessica Petelle, Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz, Lanre Olabisi, Marielle Woods, Rammy Park, Tarik Jackson and Zao Wang. Though this system usually solely awards three administrators and offers them the chance to shoot a pilot presentation for HBO, the fellowship was adjusted this 12 months to go well with distant circumstances. This 12 months’s 10 winners will take a collection of grasp courses with high trade professionals and can obtain continued help from HBO as soon as manufacturing schedules resume.

Associated Tales

PROGRAMMING

The producers of the documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” introduced as we speak that it’s delaying its Hulu launch so as to present their help for the Black Lives Matter motion. “Our present doesn’t exist with out the generations of good black artists that created two of our most beloved American artwork varieties, jazz and hip-hop,” representatives for the documentary wrote. “At present our nation, our world struggles to achieve an finish to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate. We add our voices to that combat.” Hulu has not introduced a brand new launch date but.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Senator Kamala Harris, Talib Kweli and Roy Wooden Jr. will seem on “The Tonight Present with Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Regina King is tonight’s visitor on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!“; Charlamagne tha God and Tunde Adebimpe shall be on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert“; U.S. Consultant Val Demings and M. Ward will be part of “The Late Late Present with James Corden,” and Amanda Peet, Ramy Youssef, Patrisse Cullors and Tim McGraw shall be on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers.”